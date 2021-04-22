Sports
Six Nigerian celebrities with beautiful mansions
Nigerian celebrities have worked hard for their money. Many of them have grass-to-grace stories while building their brand from scratch. No wonder they unashamedly flaunt their wealth on their social media pages, often to the delight of their teeming fans. The PUNCH highlights six Nigerian celebrities with beautiful mansions.
Timaya
Affectionately referred to as Bayelsa’s The Egberi Papa 1, Timaya has been in the Nigerian music industry for over a decade and has made his mark during that time. For the past 10 years, he’s been handing out hit songs and showing no signs of slowing down.
From ragged plantain on the streets of Bayelsa, the ace warbler made his way to Lagos and became a backup singer for the veteran musician, Eedris Abdulkareem.
Years later he found his foundation in the music industry and precisely in 2005 he released the song Dem Mama and followed in 2006 his debut album, True Story.
Since then he has become one of the greatest performers in the Nigerian music industry.
In 2018, the singer acquired a beautiful house in the elite area of Lekki. The tastefully decorated house is said to be worth between N250m and N500m and has a penthouse and a cute living room for its daughters.
Upon acquiring the house, the singer’s friends shared some photos and video clips of the home’s interior and exterior. His beautiful building is also equipped with a standard studio, a state-of-the-art gym and a pool for cooling off.
AY Comedian
Decades ago, the funny man, Ayo Makun, decided to migrate from Delta State to Lagos State in search of greener pastures. Years later, that decision would be one of the best he has made in his life.
Embarking on a journey with so much uncertainty, the comedian arrived in Lagos and hurried to the best of his ability. While life threw limes at him, the humor trader turned them into lemonade. Today he is one of the most successful comedians in Nigeria.
When it comes to sold-out shows, the comedian has the key in his pouch with the successes recorded with his AY Live show.
He ventured into films and in a short time made his name in the Guinness Book of World Records with his debut film 30 Days in Atlanta as the highest grossing film in the history of Nigerian cinema with a box office of N137 million. at that moment. He has since produced several blockbuster movies.
Married to a delightful interior designer, Mabel, it’s no surprise that the home’s interior looks like a fairytale castle.
With an all-white theme, the comedians house is nothing short of breathtaking. It includes a state-of-the-art gym, swimming pool and table tennis. He also has an expensive grand piano, which his daughter plays to his delight.
More so, the view from the top floor of his duplex is beautiful, especially at night. His house also has a mini wine cellar.
No doubt his wife did a good job setting up their tasteful palatial mansion.
Don Jazzy
Ever since Don Baba Jay entered the Nigerian music industry, he has put himself on a pedestal that many only dream of.
True to his name, not only has the Don been making classic hits since the days of Tongolo with his former partner, Dbanj, he’s also been making stars in the Nigerian music space.
Lately, he’s also been showing his fans his funny side through his Instagram page and collaboration with online skit makers.
The legendary beatmaker recently acquired an amazing two-storey mansion of millions of naira in Lekki.
He shared the good news on Instagram and soon after, his comment section was filled with congratulations.
Mavin’s record executive shares a video of his exquisite build and reveals that he is a minimalist as the video featured his living room, dining room, study and artwork.
E-money
Music Director and the Chief Executive Officer of 5-Star Music Group, E-Money, lives in a home fit for a king.
With its gold-themed interior, his multi-million dollar naira mansion, located on Banana Island, is jaw-dropping.
The home, reportedly worth nearly a billion naira, has a pool, penthouse and state-of-the-art sports facility.
David
Pop star Davido has recently moved from his country home in Lekki to the super highbrow Banana Island, an area in Lagos that is home to the country’s super rich.
When announcing his new acquisition, the singer posted on his Snapchat that his mansion has an elevator, a swimming pool and a state-of-the-art gym. The apartment also has a studio.
Mrs. Rain
Earlier this year, iconic actress Iyabo Ojo, referred to by some as the queen of Tik Tok, became a landlady when she acquired a huge house in Lekki. Shortly after making the announcement, she did a housewarming party attended by an A-List Nollywood audience. Her fans were not left out as the mum of two gave her followers a glimpse of the building through her Instagram page. It was nothing short of breathtaking. Her home has multiple rooms, as well as a walk-in closet, pantry, gold-decorated dining room, and more.
