Mumbai: Court denies bail to youth who braved the curbs to play cricket





A sitting court here has denied bail for a 20-year-old man who was arrested for defying Section 144 to play street cricket without wearing a mask earlier this month. JJ Marg police had named seven people, including an underage boy, in their April 4 complaint claiming they played cricket while defying orders and when confronted with it, one of them twisted the hand of a police officer, which resulted in a break. Given the situation of Covid-19 in the state, particularly in Mumbai, (where) it is spreading like chaos, the police authority has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the city of Mumbai to get the situation under control. In such a pandemic situation, the applicant would have played cricket together with other boys, even without a mask, apparently in breach of the provisions of the Disaster Management Act. It is in itself sufficient to find that the petitioner and other boys have formed an illegal assembly with a common objection to taking up the law and violating the guidelines of the government agency, ”the court said in its order on Wednesday. . On April 4, police personnel patrolling some young men playing cricket on a road in South Mumbais JJ Marg. When they saw police personnel approaching, the men ran away, leaving their phones on a table. When they returned to retrieve their devices, the police told them they would take action for not wearing masks. On this, one of the men twisted an agent’s hand, resulting in a fracture, according to the police submission to the court that opposed the bail. After allegedly attacking the police, the players escaped and two of them, the 20-year-old and a juvenile teenager, were later detained by various sections of the IPC, including 143 (punishment for participating in an unlawful meeting). The other men, including the one who injured the officer, had yet to be identified. The 20-year-old who was arrested by the police claimed he was wrongfully implicated. In his plea, he also claimed that the FIR had said nothing about the attack on the police officer and that therefore strict Section 353 (sexual assault or use of criminal force against an officer performing his duties) of the Indian Code could not be invoked. of criminal law. in the case. He also said he could not be kept behind bars alone because the others were still underwater and he cooperated on the probe. “Although the applicant is 20 years old, he must know the situation of the pandemic and follow the guidelines of the local government and police… the applicant and other boys have not adhered to the guidelines issued during a pandemic to prevent spread of Covid-19 and they have taken the law into (their) hands. Therefore, even if the petitioner / accused were to be released under strict conditions, this will pose a serious threat to the general public in general, the court said.

