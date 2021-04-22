Boston College Football Spring Game: What to Watch Out For

Saturday’s Jay McGillis Memorial Spring football game will be the first time Jeff Hafley and his team will see real fans in the stands of Alumni Stadium since he started (just friends and family, but still – real people!). I’m not sure those face cutouts will reappear, but it should be an enjoyable time for the team anyway.

As previously mentioned, the game will air on the ACC Network, similar to much of last season. Chris Cotter and Mark Herzlich are present.

According to Coach Hafley, they will try to divide the roster and staff depending on who is available. He’s hoping for at least half of a game-like simulation, shifting away from the scripted environment. Nothing too crazy in terms of size. He’s just looking for the players to have some fun because they deserve it. So what else should we look forward to?

Will Kobay play?

The Eagles certainly have more luxury with wide receiver than any other position group. Players and staff have been talking about depth and skills throughout the spring.

Now it’s uncertain whether Kobay will actually play While, but he sure is thrilled.

Broad receiver coach Joe Dailey explained last week: [Kobay] has not yet fully returned, but is ahead of schedule in terms of rehabilitation and recovery.

That said, the rest of the group will try to show. We all know what Zay Flowers can do, saw CJ Lewis break out and got a dose of how electric Jaelen Gill can be with the ball in his hands, but there are a handful of other players who will raise the level of competition.

Junior Ethon Williams season was marred by injury, but there was a lot of excitement about him heading into last season. Coach Hafley especially loves how he has played on the blocking front, showing the team a key block he had in recent practice, and he regularly comes out with some spectacular catches.

Jehlani Galloway was also created in short pieces last year. Coach Dailey remembered how he had a big question mark before this staff got here, and how they really wanted to know how to use it. He praised Galloways’ transformation from the start, noting that last year he did more in limited snaps than almost anyone else.

Taji Johnsons name has surfaced in the camp and it will be good to see freshman teammates Lewis Bond and Dante Reynolds show what they will bring to the table soon enough.

Fill gaps at Linebacker

One open match that may not be settled this spring is who gets the reps at linebacker.

Isaiah Graham-Mobley comes to us from Temple, bringing experience and physicality.

Sophomore Kam Arnold makes the switch from safety last season and will certainly try to make an impact in a position where BC needs new faces to rise up.

New faces in the secondary

Some new faces to check out here. Freshman CJ Burton should be a joy to watch. He was known for staying on his feet at a recent workout with Zay Flowers and breaking the pass up. Coaches are delighted with his physical play and we can expect him to have some quality minutes into the season.

Jaiden Lars-Woodbey should help solidify things there too. The FSU transfer has taken on a major leadership role and showed exceptional hand-eye coordination a few weeks ago. He was an absolute joy to hear speak, and if you want to see more of his childhood, check out QB1 on Netflix where he played alongside John Bosco teammate DJ Uiagalelei a few years ago. Excited to see who among this coaching staff could also make a Josh DeBerry-esque jump.

Running backs

Real freshman Xavier Coleman has made quite a name for himself in the camp.

Travis Levy is the main man right now and Rich Gunnell has high hopes for him.

Pat Garwo is really the only other running back who seems like real game time for the Eagles. Unfortunately he is coming back from an injury. . . What I especially want to see with Pat is that he’s taking the next step in that leadership role, Coach Gunnell said this week.

West Virginia transfer Alec Sinkfield has yet to arrive on campus

other thoughts

Frank Cignetti noted that despite the Hunter Long-sized hole, he still has high hopes for the tight end group.

Spencer Witter was the first second tight ending for Hunter Long and played a few times here and there. It will be interesting to see who else sees big time. Charles Gordinier has recently announced his name a few times.

It will be harder to estimate, but it should also be remarkable to see people like freshmen Drew Kendall and Ozzy Trapilo working on the offensive line. With Matt Valecce entering the transfer portal, we should get the chance to see some of the young quarterbacks in Emmett Morehead and Daelen Menard at work.

On the defensive line, Coach Vince Oghobaase was impressed by the step Shitta Sillah has taken. The defense line will have to take big steps to advance the defense.

Extra: Boom and the special teams

Coach Hafley noted how healthy placekicker Aaron Boumerhi looked. Fortunately, he knows what he has and can put even more faith in him this season.

See also the match between Aidan Livingston and transfer Gunner Daniel for the long snapper spot. In fact, Hafley had a pretty good hit on the holding unit for going with the rest of the team. Those guys are a great bunch. They are fun to be around.

The Jay McGillis Spring Game takes place Saturday at 11am on ACC Network.