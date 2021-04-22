Sports
Boston College Football Spring Game: What to Watch Out For
Saturday’s Jay McGillis Memorial Spring football game will be the first time Jeff Hafley and his team will see real fans in the stands of Alumni Stadium since he started (just friends and family, but still – real people!). I’m not sure those face cutouts will reappear, but it should be an enjoyable time for the team anyway.
As previously mentioned, the game will air on the ACC Network, similar to much of last season. Chris Cotter and Mark Herzlich are present.
According to Coach Hafley, they will try to divide the roster and staff depending on who is available. He’s hoping for at least half of a game-like simulation, shifting away from the scripted environment. Nothing too crazy in terms of size. He’s just looking for the players to have some fun because they deserve it. So what else should we look forward to?
Will Kobay play?
The Eagles certainly have more luxury with wide receiver than any other position group. Players and staff have been talking about depth and skills throughout the spring.
Now it’s uncertain whether Kobay will actually play While, but he sure is thrilled.
Broad receiver coach Joe Dailey explained last week: [Kobay] has not yet fully returned, but is ahead of schedule in terms of rehabilitation and recovery.
That said, the rest of the group will try to show. We all know what Zay Flowers can do, saw CJ Lewis break out and got a dose of how electric Jaelen Gill can be with the ball in his hands, but there are a handful of other players who will raise the level of competition.
Junior Ethon Williams season was marred by injury, but there was a lot of excitement about him heading into last season. Coach Hafley especially loves how he has played on the blocking front, showing the team a key block he had in recent practice, and he regularly comes out with some spectacular catches.
Jehlani Galloway was also created in short pieces last year. Coach Dailey remembered how he had a big question mark before this staff got here, and how they really wanted to know how to use it. He praised Galloways’ transformation from the start, noting that last year he did more in limited snaps than almost anyone else.
Taji Johnsons name has surfaced in the camp and it will be good to see freshman teammates Lewis Bond and Dante Reynolds show what they will bring to the table soon enough.
Fill gaps at Linebacker
One open match that may not be settled this spring is who gets the reps at linebacker.
Isaiah Graham-Mobley comes to us from Temple, bringing experience and physicality.
Sophomore Kam Arnold makes the switch from safety last season and will certainly try to make an impact in a position where BC needs new faces to rise up.
New faces in the secondary
Some new faces to check out here. Freshman CJ Burton should be a joy to watch. He was known for staying on his feet at a recent workout with Zay Flowers and breaking the pass up. Coaches are delighted with his physical play and we can expect him to have some quality minutes into the season.
Jaiden Lars-Woodbey should help solidify things there too. The FSU transfer has taken on a major leadership role and showed exceptional hand-eye coordination a few weeks ago. He was an absolute joy to hear speak, and if you want to see more of his childhood, check out QB1 on Netflix where he played alongside John Bosco teammate DJ Uiagalelei a few years ago. Excited to see who among this coaching staff could also make a Josh DeBerry-esque jump.
Running backs
Real freshman Xavier Coleman has made quite a name for himself in the camp.
Travis Levy is the main man right now and Rich Gunnell has high hopes for him.
Pat Garwo is really the only other running back who seems like real game time for the Eagles. Unfortunately he is coming back from an injury. . . What I especially want to see with Pat is that he’s taking the next step in that leadership role, Coach Gunnell said this week.
West Virginia transfer Alec Sinkfield has yet to arrive on campus
other thoughts
Frank Cignetti noted that despite the Hunter Long-sized hole, he still has high hopes for the tight end group.
Spencer Witter was the first second tight ending for Hunter Long and played a few times here and there. It will be interesting to see who else sees big time. Charles Gordinier has recently announced his name a few times.
It will be harder to estimate, but it should also be remarkable to see people like freshmen Drew Kendall and Ozzy Trapilo working on the offensive line. With Matt Valecce entering the transfer portal, we should get the chance to see some of the young quarterbacks in Emmett Morehead and Daelen Menard at work.
On the defensive line, Coach Vince Oghobaase was impressed by the step Shitta Sillah has taken. The defense line will have to take big steps to advance the defense.
Extra: Boom and the special teams
Coach Hafley noted how healthy placekicker Aaron Boumerhi looked. Fortunately, he knows what he has and can put even more faith in him this season.
See also the match between Aidan Livingston and transfer Gunner Daniel for the long snapper spot. In fact, Hafley had a pretty good hit on the holding unit for going with the rest of the team. Those guys are a great bunch. They are fun to be around.
The Jay McGillis Spring Game takes place Saturday at 11am on ACC Network.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]