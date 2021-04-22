Sports
Tennis club organizes club tournament for members – The Observer
With COVID-19, the tennis club CWU has undergone a number of changes this year. Gone are the trips to other schools to participate in tournaments, and instead there are training sessions on CWU tennis courts to hone their skills.
That will change on 21 and 22 May, when the tennis club organizes its own tournament for club members.
There will be five different tournaments that weekend. A men’s and women’s doubles and singles tournament, as well as mixed doubles.
When we last heard from the club in November, they were still practicing hoping to join later in the year.
Jordyn Fassett, a junior and current vice president of the club, said a number of things have changed since then.
Since (November) we can use our facility, Fassett said. We were able to play outside with our masks on. It was a lot of fun, we had new officers, we introduced new games, and everyone seems to be having a good time.
Fassett said the club has a bit of an excess of funding due to the lack of travel they are used to during the school year. They spent that extra money on t-shirts and sweatshirts for the seniors graduating this quarter.
Fassett said the lack of travel to other schools forced the club to think of other ways to bond with each other.
The core group of us that do (travel) have had to find other ways to connect and bond, Fassett said. We had a few meetings, safe of course, it was really fun. I think people really appreciate the time we have here now. Lots of people show up and show up consistently.
Training coordinator Danny DeBock said the main goal of this time is to help those in the club improve their skills.
Looking back at what we said, my mission has always been to improve and be ready for the tournaments, said DeBock. And that has been the case. We have seen a lot of improvement with many players. One of the main benefits I’ve seen this year is how some of us have gotten tactically smarter in our tennis game.
DeBock said he has seen many players move from trying to get the ball over the net to continue a rally, to trying to actually win the point.
DeBock said the reason they are setting up the tournament is to gain the competitive advantage that the club has not yet experienced this year.
We haven’t had any competitive side that we could really show off, except in practice itself, DeBock said. You can only do so much in practice, there hasn’t been much of a chance to compete.
DeBock said the tournament will be a fun way to prepare for next year, when hopefully they can travel to other schools and compete in tournaments there.
Are we going to travel next year? I can’t guarantee anything, said DeBock. But I would say these things are a lot more open than this year compared to last spring, in hindsight, while looking at all this I would say the odds are in our favor to travel next year.
