Amazed Canadian players go home after the cancellation of women’s world hockey

Fright and disbelief gave way to a whirl of emotion as players from the Canadian Women’s Hockey Team packed their bags in Halifax and headed home Thursday.

In the space of two days, they had gone from nervous anticipation of the World Championship roster announcement to being demoralized around baggage carousels.

All systems appeared to be going for the Women’s World Cup May 6-16 in Halifax and Truro, NS, when Prime Minister Iain Rankin pulled the plug on Wednesday over concerns about COVID-19.

Nine other teams would have arrived on Thursday to join Canada in a 14-day pre-tournament quarantine.

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer Robert Strang had approved the tournament the day before, further sharpening the sting for Canadian women.

“We were quite shocked,” said forward Brianne Jenner of Oakville, Ont. “I know Hockey Canada was shocked that the chief medical officer did a good job.

“This kind of came out of the blue for us. We really felt we had a secure protocol.”

The 2020 women’s championship in Nova Scotia has also been canceled due to the corona virus. The Canadian women’s team has played a total of five international games in the past two years.

The combination of the pandemic and the women’s leagues in transition has kept many of them from playing in real games for over a year.

While the International Ice Hockey Federation and Hockey Canada pledge to hold the women’s championship in Canada this year, when will they play a game that is not an intrasquad is a question that remains unanswered.

“Is this going to happen and when is big in our heads,” said Jenner. “It’s hard to plan ahead. We still have a dream to compete in a world championship this year.”

Nova Scotia launched tougher travel restrictions on Thursday. The prime minister said the women’s tournament was not essential.

“I’m a hockey fan. I’m not happy with the decision, but we have to put public safety first,” Rankin said.

“I couldn’t ask Nova Scotians to limit more of their lives and make an exception to allow people to fly to Nova Scotia from other countries.”

The 2021 Men’s Under-20 Championship was held in Edmonton, with coronavirus protocols there as the template for Nova Scotia.

This year’s championship for men under 18 kicks off Monday in Frisco, Texas. The Men’s World Championship starts in less than a month in Riga, Latvia.

The cancellation of the Women’s Under-18 World Cup in Sweden in January has left Jenner with the feeling that, for a variety of reasons, international women’s hockey is being hit by the pandemic in a way that international men’s hockey is not.

“If you go beyond this tournament and you look at the fact that we haven’t played a game all year, I don’t know if anyone is to blame, but if you’re a young girl the result is that you are me haven’t seen any women’s hockey games this year, ”Jenner said.

“When you’re a young boy, you don’t see the same thing.”

Her teammate Sarah Nurse of Hamilton has similar feelings.

“ Without pointing a finger and blaming because we can’t really compare our tournament venue to other tournaments, each government has its own guidelines, so I definitely want to make that clear, but I just feel like it’s very difficult not to look. from a gender point of view because it seems like a bit of a trend, ”said Nurse.

“It’s hard not to look at it through that lens.”

Canada’s roster for last year’s championship was set when that tournament was canceled, so Hockey Canada made it public in recognition of the work the women did to make that roster.

Head coach Troy Ryan of Spryfield, NS, and his staff, along with the director of the women’s national hockey teams Gina Kingsbury, were about to start fierce discussions about which players would be named to the Canadian team when the tournament was canceled.

Thursday was going to be a difficult day for the players released, but it turned out to be a sad day for everyone.

“It felt like we had pulled the rug out from under us,” said the nurse.

Kingsbury said a 2021 selection would not be released.

The Canadian selection camp for 47 players that ended abruptly and the roster of the World Cup that would have been chosen from it are important preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Hockey Canada has little game data to choose a “centralization roster” of about 30 players who will meet in Calgary in August and work in Beijing.

“I don’t think we will be able to know at this point what our next step is or how we are preparing for Beijing,” said Kingsbury.

“We will work closely as a group and create the best possible plan to ensure that we are successful in Beijing. Our athletes are prepared and given the experience and opportunities they deserve to move forward.

“To be honest, at the moment we are just dealing with this disappointment.”

The majority of the Canadian team were playing in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League when the CWHL folded in the spring of 2019.

Those players and American stars became the faces of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA) that worked to create a league that provides a living wage and the competitive support that men’s leagues have.

The PWHPA hosted “Dream Gap Tour” tournaments and games on both sides of the border in 2019-2020. The pandemic set aside similar plans for this season.

The US branch of the PWHPA has played a few games in the US in recent weeks, but the Canadians have not due to tougher pandemic restrictions in their country.

So as the NHL, AHL and other men’s professional hockey leagues continue, Canada’s top female players remain in limbo.

“In a way, our group feels like our sport is on hold,” said Jenner. “It goes beyond just one tournament. We just had a series of bad luck in women’s hockey.

“There are a lot of layers in it. I’m still processing it and so are my teammates. It would be nice to take a break in the near future.”

For the Nova Scotians hoping to represent Canada on the home ice, the disappointment was acute.

They thought the tournament could help heal a county where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting just over a year ago at the same time as the pandemic descended around the world.

“All we would bring to this province was excitement, joy and a little bit of life at a time when I know we all needed it most,” Haligon striker Jill Saulnier wrote in a social media post on Thursday.

Keith Doucette in Halifax contributed to this story.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on April 22, 2021.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press