Rudy Gobert and Ping Pong: An Obsession

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah –Over the past decade, Rudy Gobert has undergone as significant a change as any player in the NBA. The Utah Jazz Center has gone from a long-running design project to a bona fide All-NBA center as its body has turned from a gangly mass to a sculpted defense machine. But while Gobert’s skills and physique have been transformed, there seems to be one constant in the All-Star’s life: ping pong.

From premeditated interviews to spending time in the NBA bubble, ping pong continues to make its way into Gobert’s conversation, usually unprovoked.

The first mention of his crush on the game came in 2013 during one of his first American interviews. Jonathan Givony, now of ESPN and previously of Draft Express, has captured Gobert at the NBA Draft Combine, where the future star discussed his interests growing up.

“I don’t like football,” Gobert said when asked what sports he liked growing up, “I also played boxing, track and field, karate and table tennis. “

Rudy Goberts' transformation has to be one of the most dramatic in the NBA of the past decade. Not only his physique, but also his language and skills have been completely different since 2013.

Ping pong then appeared in Gobert’s life at the Jazz annual Leapin ‘Leaners and Low Tops gala in 2014, which raised money for Larry H. Miller Charities.

The Jazz Center was recorded playing ping pong with former Jazzman Alec Burks according to this article Salt City Hoops.

After a short hiatus, ping pong made a big comeback in Gobert’s life from 2018. In one of his own Instagram posts, Gobert talks to Donovan Mitchell while playing ping pong against former teammate Raul Neto.

During a tour of his home in the mountains in Utah, Gobert showed off his own personal table tennis setup. The center toured its massive home before Two nights with, a French YouTube channel that follows famous French athletes about their daily lives.

Gobert Castle features a billiards table, games room, huge kitchen for him and his personal chef. Naturally, the house has a ping-pong table.

In the video, Gobert has a spot for his fan mail that stands between his ping-pong table and fireplace.

Since 2018, table tennis seems to have played a big role in the life of the Jazzman, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After becoming the first NBA player to publicly test positive for the virus, Gobert discussed the difficulty of playing table tennis as his lungs recovered from the respiratory effects.

“I feel better and better,” said Gobert France 24. “A few days ago I ran out of steam faster than before. For example, at ping pong, or with things that I usually do very easily. “

After a tumultuous summer in 2020, the Jazz traveled to Disney World to close the NBA season in Orlando. Once again, ping pong played a leading role for Gobert and his Jazz teammates.

“We have a ping pong table and that was arguably the best team building exercise,” jazz coach Quin Snyder told the Jamaica Basketball Project.

However, the center was not impressed by the competition.

“Rudy Gobert didn’t like the original table and went out of his way to find a table and had a table brought in,” Snyder said. “Something on the surface – he’s more of a touch spin player.”

Even against his teammates, Gobert could not hide his competitiveness.

“I have not been around a player who wants to win as much as Rudy, not even in table tennis,” said Snyder. NBAextra, “So that’s transferred to the court.”

Gobert even took to Twitter to talk about trash with teammates Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson before the team left for Orlando. The NBA did not allow NBA players to play double table tennis in the bubble, but Gobert had a solution.

“You lose one after the other, ”tweeted Gobert. “It is cool.”

Recently, two additional ping pong entries have surfaced for Gobert. First, after a brief debate over the All-Star’s dominant hand, Gobert revealed that he uses his left and right hands for different purposes.

“Everything like table tennis or boxing, anything that is strength, I usually do right-handed,” said Gobert earlier this month. “And everything that is a little bit of finesse, like writing, eating, I do with my left hand.”

After that, Snyder kept spilling the beans on Gobert’s obsession. Discussing how the team gathers and finds common ground, the Jazz coach revealed how far Gobert will go to find an edge over his teammates in ping pong.

“Rudy imports new paddles because they suit his game,” Snyder said. “A bit like tennis on clay.”

So while Gobert’s basketball skills and physique continue to evolve, his love for table tennis seems to stay the same. As the Jazz nudges towards a deep playoff run, don’t be surprised to see the ping pong keep popping up in its life.