Local Cricket: Formby hopes to bring in a huge crop of young talent

Formby will plunge into their Love Lane Liverpool Competition Premier Division campaign on Saturday with a tasty showdown against Northern – and they hope their crop of young players have the recipe for success.

Senior committee member and batsman Tom Mills admits that many of Cricket Path’s rivals had a hard time putting up with when they filled their squad with professionals under Ian Cockbain in the mid-2010s.

But Mills insists that instead of getting immediate results, the club was actually playing the long game – planting some seeds that paid off.

We’ve had quite a bit of criticism for the way we’ve handled it, he said.

We filled our team with three or four county players, but we always adhered to the rule that if the juniors who came in the first team area played with professionals and ex-professionals, we could gradually filter out the professionals and create our own. guys would too. become the first team.

And it worked.

We got another set that was now brought into the second team, so despite all the criticism and criticism we’ve taken, the plan has worked a little bit.

Mills cites spinners Alex Powell and Jackson Darkes-Sutcliffe, all-rounder Ollie Sutton (pictured above) and batter Ed Lowe as examples of the type of talent that comes from the age groups.

Seamers Ben Aitchison and George Burrows earned county honors last year with Derbyshire and Lancashire, and at Sam Oldham (below) they had the standout hitter in the Love Lane Leagues.





With the addition to the top of prolific Ryan Brown from Nantwich and the increased availability of former Ireland captain Will Porterfield, thoughts turn to the prospect of trophies – possibly even a very first league title.

We want cutlery, Mills said. We want to challenge the competition.

It’s going to be an incredibly tough competition – Bootle has an excellent side, Northern has an excellent side, Ormskirk is always strong every year, Southport and Birkdale have strengthened you when you watch that competition and there are no easy games.

Anyone can beat anyone in their day – the standard is as good as ever.

James Seward, captain in 2018, will take over as captain from Elliott Ketteringham after returning to the university area.

Their start to the season is tough – after Northern on Saturday comes a trip to Firwood Bootle, followed by Ormskirk’s visit to Cricket Path.

But Mills won’t be discouraged, even if it means they will have to overcome some of their toughest games before the Covid restrictions are relaxed enough to allow for the arrival of a foreign professional.

He added were eager to go. The site looks as good as it ever has been, and significant investment in equipment and infrastructure over the winter – and we were really looking forward to it now.