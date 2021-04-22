At UND Football, nine players receive awards while the Missouri Valley Football Conference releases league awards





Sophomore Otis Weah and senior offensive lineman Nathan Nguon lead the way with first-team honors. Weah also finished second to South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski for MVFC Offensive Player of the Year. Gronowski also earned the honors for Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, just ahead of UND quarterback Tommy Schuster for both awards. Northern Iowa-based Jared Brinkman was named MVFC Defensive Player of the Year, while UND linebacker Devon Krzanowski came second to Brinkman. Missouri State’s Bobby Petrino, who will be at the Alerus Center on Saturday for UND’s first round FCS playoff game against Missouri State, was named MVFC Coach of the Year. UND head coach Bubba Schweigert finished third in the vote. Gronowski became the second consecutive freshman to win the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year award after North Dakota State’s Trey Lance won the award last year. The freshman from Naperville, Illinois, threw for 1,051 yards on 57 percent passing and led the Jackrabbits to the # 1 FCS overall in the playoffs. In the second team of the MVFC all-conference, landed UND Schuster, cornerback Evan Holm, Krzanowski, offensive lineman Matt Waletzko. The league recognized wide receiver Garett Maag, running back-return specialist Luke Skokna and offensive lineman Ryan Tobin as honorable mention. 2020-21 All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team ATTACKING PLAYER OF THE YEAR: QB Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DL Jared Brinkman, UNI NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: QB Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: QB Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State BRUCE CRADDOCK VALLEY FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Bobby Petrino, Missouri State FIRST TEAM – VIOLATION QB – Mark Gronowski, State of South Dakota 6-3 200 Fr. Naperville (Ill.) Neuqua Valley High RB – Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State 5-11 210 Jr. Little Rock (Ark.) McClellan High Otis Weah, North Dakota 5-9 185 So. Moorhead (Minn.) Moorhead High FB – Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State 6-1 245 So. Spencer (Eras.) Spencer High WR– Avante Cox, Southern Illinois 5-10 170 Jr. Rochester (Ill.) Rochester High / Wyoming Dennis Houston, Western Illinois 6-2 205 Sr. San Antonio (Texas) Earl Warren / Fullerton Christian Watson, North Dakota State 6-4 200 Jr. Tampa (Fla.) Plant High TE – Zach Heins, South Dakota State 6-7 260 So. Sioux Falls (SD) Washington High OL – Zeveyon Furcron, Southern Illinois 6-2 327 Sr. Crest Hill (Ill.) Joliet Catholic Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State 6-6 295 So. Rock Valley (Iowa) Rock Valley High Drew Himmelman, Illinois State 6-10 325 Sr. Geneseo (Ill.) Geneseo High Nathan Nguon, North Dakota 6-3 295 Sr. Burnsville (Minn.) Eagan High Cordell Volson, State of North Dakota 6-7 310 Sr. Balfour (ND) Drake High PK – Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa 5-11 180 So. Cedar Falls, Iowa Cedar Falls high LS – Ross Kennelly, North Dakota State 5-11 213 Sr. Superior (Delete) Superior High FIRST TEAM – DEFENSE DL – Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa 6-2 290 Sr. Iowa City, Iowa Regina High John Ridgeway, Illinois State 6-6 325 Jr. Bloomington (Ill.) Bloomington High Caleb Sanders, South Dakota State 6-1 280 Jr. Glenwood (Iowa) Glenwood High Spencer Waege, North Dakota State 6-5 274 Jr. South Shore (SD) Watertown High LB – Logan Backhaus, South Dakota State 6-4 205 Sr. Spirit Lake (Iowa) Spirit Lake High Spencer Cuvelier, Northern Iowa 6-3 245 Jr. Cresco (Iowa) Crestwood High / Iowa Central CC Grant Dixon, Youngstown State 6-3 225 Sr. Succasunna (NJ) Roxbury / Marist James Kaczor, North Dakota State 6-0 211 Jr. St. Cloud (Minn.) St. Cloud Tech High DB– Montrae Braswell, State of Missouri 6-0 185 So. Avon Park (Fla.) Avon Park High / Central Michigan Qua Brown, Southern Illinois 5-11 206 Sr. DeLand (Fla.) University High James Ceasar, Southern Illinois 5-10 185 Sr. Detroit (Mich.) East English Village Don Gardner, South Dakota State 6-1 185 Sr. Chicago (Ill.) Wendell Phillips High Josh Hayes, North Dakota 5-11 185 Sr. State Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson High P – Garret Wegner, State of North Dakota 6-0 197 Sr. Lodi (Wis.) Lodi High RS – Tony Tate, Western Illinois 5-9 180 Sr. DeKalb (Ill.) DeKalb / Walsh SECOND TEAM – VIOLATION QB – Connor Sampson, Western Illinois 6-3 215 Sr. Belleville (Mich.) Belleville High Tommy Schuster, North Dakota 6-0 195 Fr. Macomb (Mich.) Chippewa Valley RB – Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State 5-9 175 Jr. Marshville (NC) Forest Hills / Notre Dame College Javon Williams Jr., Southern Illinois 6-2 245 So. Centralia (Ill.) Centralia High FB – Jacob Garrett, Southern Illinois 6-2 245 Jr. Sellersburg (Ind.) Silver Creek High WR – Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State 6-2 210 So. Madison (SD) Madison High Tony Tate, West Illinois 5-9 180 Sr. DeKalb (Ill.) DeKalb / Walsh Caleb Vander Esch, South Dakota 6-1 205 Sr. San Jose (California) Willow Glen High TE – Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State 6-6 266 Jr. Crosby (Minn.) Crosby-Ironton High OL – Landon Bebee, Missouri State 6-3 291 So. Webb City (Mo.) Webb City High Dan Becker, Youngstown 6-5 295 Jr. Cincinnati (Ohio) Indian Hill Cody Mauch, State of North Dakota 6-5 295 Jr. Hankinson (ND) Hankinson High Mason McCormick, South Dakota State 6-4 300 So. Sioux Falls (SD) Roosevelt High Matt Waletzko, North Dakota 6-7 295 Jr. Cold Spring (Minn.) Rocori High PK – Jose Pizano, Missouri State 5-7 221 So. Lehi (Utah) Lehigh High / Snow College (Utah) LS – Dalton Godfrey, South Dakota 6-2 230 Jr. Cedar Falls, Iowa, Cedar Falls High SECOND TEAM – DEFENSE DL – Jordan Berner, Southern Illinois 6-5 255 Sr. Chester (Ill.) Chester High Kevin Ellis, Missouri State 6-4 241 Jr. Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley High Eric Johnson, Missouri, State 6-5 286 Sr. Plainfield (Ill.) Plainfield South High Brantae Wells, Northern Iowa 6-3 260 Sr. Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic High LB – Devon Krzanowski, North Dakota 6-2 235 Jr. Fond du Lac (Wis.) St. Cloud State Brock Mogensen, South Dakota 6-2 225 So. Farmington (Minn.) Farmington High Bryson Strong, Southern Illinois 5-10 230 Jr. Fairview Heights (Ill.) Althoff Catholic High Tylar Wiltz, Missouri State 6-1 230 Jr. Breaux Bridge (La.) Breaux Bridge / Independence CC DB – Austin Evans, Northern Iowa 6-1 190 Sr. Kansas City (Mo.) Archbishop O’Hara High Evan Holm, North Dakota 5-11 180 Sr. Edina (Minn.) Edina High Zaire Jones, Youngstown State 6-1 195 Sr. Meridian (Miss.) Meridian High Kyriq McDonald, Missouri 6-0 202 Jr. Madison (Ala.) James Clemens High / Cincinnati Michael Tutsie, State of North Dakota 5-11 192 Jr. Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central High P – Brady Schutt, South Dakota 6-1 215 Sr. Orange City (Iowa) MOC / FV High RS – Christian Watson, North Dakota State 6-4 200 Jr. Tampa (Fla.) Plant High

