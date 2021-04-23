An extra bullpen arm for the weekend and 4 other things you need to know about the Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND, Ohio Terry Francona doesn’t think the Indians will have to wear a nine-man bullpen for an extended period of time, but don’t be surprised if that’s the case at least because of the current weekend series against the Yankees.

Cleveland promoted left-wing Sam Hentges from their alternate squad on Saturday and chose outfielder Ben Gamel for Columbus, but Hentges appeared in only one game with days off scheduled and a limiting innings before being canceled again since his arrival.

Francona said he doubts the Indians will stay in the bullpen with nine for long.

Anytime you’re at nine, you can go game-to-game knowing you might have to make a move, Francona said. I like to get through the weekend, I guess.

Francona didn’t rule out a trip back to Columbus for Hentges, saying the last thing he wants is for the rookie not to shed.

At some point, we definitely want to keep him stretched out, and I talked to him about that a little bit today.

1. Cook at home

The Indians came into play on Thursday with a 4-2 record at Progressive Field versus 4-6 on the road. Indians-pitchers had the eighth lowest home ERA (3.17), finishing in fourth place in the American League. Meanwhile, the Indians’ hitters are hitting .219 gem. home with 10 home runs and .203 underway with 13 home runs.

The Indians most comfortable in the friendly privacy is Franmil Reyes. Hes recorded a hit in all six home games and cuts .478 / .520 / .957 with three home runs and six RBI in home games. His .957 slugging percentage at home leads all AL hitters and his .478 home batting average is also top in the league. It’s a different story along the way. Reyes hits .125 / .171 / .250 in nine road starts.

2. Barrels

Cleveland’s attack has struggled to sustain any success at the plate, but when the Indians’ hitters connect, the ball leaves the park.

Reyes and Co. launched 23 homeruns that came into play on Thursday, which is fourth in the AL and tied for eighth in the majors. That led to an unusually high percentage of their runs (61.3%) being scored via the long ball. Only San Francisco’s 63.6% is higher in MLB.

The club is 5-1 if they hit more than one home run in a game, but their batting average is .209, which is 27th in baseball. And their .236 batting average on balls in play is the last time in MLB through 16 games.

But if there is a silver liner, it can be found in Statcasts size of whipped balls that are in a barrel. A barrel in this case is a well-hit ball where the combination of exit speed and launch angle generally leads to a minimum of 0.500 batting average and 1,500 slugging percentage.

Cleveland ranks third in baseball in barrel percentage at 10.1% behind Oakland (11) and Cincinnati (10.6), and third in runout speed (90 mph) behind Toronto (90.5) and Minnesota (90.1) . The Indians’ hard hit rate, measuring a ball exit velo at 95 mph or more, currently ranks fourth in MLB with 42.3%.

Luckily, we hit some home runs, because if we hit .209 as a team with no home runs, we’d be in really bad shape, Francona said. We have some guys who haven’t gotten hot yet. We have some guys who are struggling. That’s kind of the way I see it.

3. Birthday candles

Francona celebrated his 62nd birthday on Thursday, saying that after missing most of last season while dealing with a variety of health issues, he appreciates being back on the baseball field this season. He also can’t wait for things to go back to normal when the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rearview mirror.

I can’t wait for it to be back to normal and you can have someone sit in your office and put your arm around them and talk to them, Francona said. Now it’s like you have to have a summit meeting or you have to do it on Zoom. I like the interactions with people. I will be really happy if that is the case.

Francona says he just tries to indulge every day at this point.

I am probably more successful than others at times, he said. When I was winning, I usually do. When I was losing, I usually don’t. That should not change.

Welcome back

Although he wouldn’t pitch this week, the Indians recognized Yankees-pitcher Corey Kluber with a video montage on the scoreboard prior to Thursday’s series opener.

The last frame of the video showed Klubers stats with the Indians: 98 wins, 1,341 2/3 innings, 3.16 ERA, 1,461 strikeouts, 7 shutout wins.

Francona said he greeted Kluber when the 11-year-old veteran walked by the Indians’ trainers room and it was shocking to see Kluber without his usual beard. The Yankees have a policy that prohibits facial hair outside of a mustache.

I came in and said hello to him, said Francona. It was nice to see his face, his clean-shaven face.

Kluber will speak to the media via Zoom prior to Friday’s match.

–

New Native American Face Masks For Sale: Here you can buy Cleveland Indians themed face covers for coronavirus protection, including a single mask ($ 14.99) and a 3-pack ($ 24.99). All proceeds from MLB are donated to charity.

More coverage from Indians

CC Sabathia joins MLB Networks non-traditional broadcast of the Indians-Yankees game

Cleveland Indians released promotional dates in May

Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees series preview, pitching matchups

Which team would you rather have? The top Yankees or the class-in-session Indians?

Snow Day for Cleveland Indians shakes pitching rotation for Yankees series