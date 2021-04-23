Record-breaking brilliance amazes IPL fans

Devdutt Padikkal now holds the record for the fastest century (52 balls) in the IPL for an uncapped player. Image: IPL

Batsman Devdutt Padikkal has sealed an incredible piece of history in a breathtaking knock for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

In the same race where skipper Virat Kohli de first man to get 6000 runs in the IPL, Padikkal fired an unbeaten 101 to send Bangalore to an impressive 10 wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

Padikkal and Kohli combined in a devastating way to blow Rajasthan out of the water, with Bangalore reaching 181 with no loss to easily bring in Rajasthan’s 9-177.

The perfect performance of the openers continued Padikkal’s astonishing rise in cricket after the young batsman COVID-19 was found positive before the 2021 IPL started and missed the first match.

Against Rajasthan, the 20-year-old made up for lost time with a scintillating knock that forced Kohli to sit in the background.

Kohli became the first hitter to score 6,000 runs in the IPL – but the big man was still held back by his young opening partner.

Padikkal’s swashbuckling century helped RCB get to the top of the table and the 52-ball ton was also the fastest by an uncapped player in the history of the league.

It has been special. I could only wait my turn. When I was at COVID, I just thought about coming here and playing the first match here, ” Padikkal said after the match.

“I couldn’t, but I wanted to contribute to the teams’ victory. The wicket came out really well and we got off to a good start. When you enter into such a partnership it helps because runs come from both sides.”

Despite Padikkal’s incredible performance, the youngster said his contribution to the team was more important than any individual records.

“For me it’s not a hundred, I wouldn’t mind missing hundreds, as long as I contribute to teams’ victories,” he added.

“During the innings, there were times when he got better and then I got better. Rotation of hitting is important. We just clicked well.”

It’s uncommon for Kohli to be defeated by his teammates with the bat, but the youngster did just that after hitting 11 fours and 6 sixes in the extraordinary knockout.

Viewers were understandably impressed with the performance on social media.

Indian skipper Kohli reached his milestone of 6,000 runs in 196 matches, leading the list ahead of Chennai’s Suresh Raina (5,448 runs), Delhi’s Shikhar Dhawan (5,428), Hyderabad’s David Warner (5,384) and Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma (5,368) .

However, the Indian legend quickly shifted focus to his young teammate after the game.

Kohli full of praise for young teammate

“I had the best seat in the house,” Kohli said of Padikkal’s record-breaking knock.

“You can’t always be the guy who gets dominant … Tonight my role was different and I wanted to stay there.”

Bangalore remains the only team to remain unbeaten after four rounds of play, while Rajasthan is now the last in the eight-team league.

The Rajasthan target was impressive, but Paddikal and Kohli got mixed up and spared no one.

“The conversation was very clear, we both realized when things were going well,” said Paddikal.

“There were times when he got better, times when I got better. We just wanted to do the trick.”

Devdutt Padikkal’s debut IPL Century came from just 52 balls. Image: IPL

Paddikal brought his 50 forward in 27 deliveries with a limit by extra cover in the eighth and, in the ninth, he beat leg spinner Rahul Tewatia for consecutive sixes.

The eternal partnership came about in the 10th when Paddikal turned on his back foot and pulled Mustafizur over a deep square leg.

While Paddikal got stuck in the 80s, Kohli rushed from the 20s to his 50s, where he landed 34 balls after hitting Chris Morris mid-match.

Paddikal went on to achieve the second hundred of this IPL by hitting Mustafizur over a deep square leg.

“Flawless innings,” said an admiring Kohli, who himself hit six fours and three sixes in his opening act.

with AAP

