Football practice report: April 22

: Outdoor practice fields: Shells

Oregon’s first spring crimmage generally prevailed two practice sessions after the attack, with the defense returning to favor on Thursday morning.

Jordan Happle had a pick-six halfway through practice, and Kayvon Thibodeaux helped the No. 1 defense dominate a situation in the red zone against the No. 1 attack. The attack came back late in practice to score in an overtime exercise, but overall it was defense day, with Keith Brown force a fumble into the red zone that Maceal Afaese restored.

“Hats off to the defense,” UO coach Mario Cristobal said. ‘They brought it today. It was a different kind of intensity. ‘

From the start, the defense disrupted the games. In the first 11-on-11 period Noah Sewell broke a pass and Nate Heaukulani another broke out, the last almost an interception. Happle got a second defense pass in another 11-on-11 period, and Marko Vidackovic had an interception in the same exercise.

“It was one of those days when it seemed like they always had an extra man,” said Cristobal.

The intensity with which the defense played on Thursday is exactly what Cristobal wants to see at this point in the spring, when the replay of practice without games could potentially wear off for a team.

“We just have to stick with it,” said Cristobal. “There can’t be any kind of blur in, ‘OK, it’s exercise 10, we’re getting to the last pair.’ It doesn’t work like that. Not for a team trying to get better and raise the bar. And the older guys have done a good job of that. “

The Ducks will be scrimmage again this Saturday, after doing so last Saturday. That workout included fan watching, and the next chance for that is next week’s Spring Game.

“Last Saturday was a great feeling for everyone,” said Cristobal. “And it will be even better this Saturday.”

Other Highlights: The No. 1 offense scored on a single match in the extension exercise, a pass from Anthony Brown to Johnny Johnson III . Ty Thompson and the No. 2 offense looked to answer, and moved the chains once upon completion Moliki Matavao . But the No. 2 defense arched his back to the 10-yard line and kept the attack out of the end zone. In the red zone drill, Thibodeaux had a tackle on a run play and a bag on the next rep who got the No. 1 defense off the field. Robby Ashford then got the No. 2 offense in the end zone on one match, a pass on which Kris Hutson made a nice adjustment for the touchdown.

Cross Patton continues to take advantage of the reps he gets to run back. On Thursday he mirrored the power a few times Travis Dye has been shown to go into space and be a threat in the passing game, and Patton followed one of those receptions Thursday by breaking through the line on one run and the next replay. Jack Vecchi is another in-depth guy who manages to steal the spotlight whenever he gets the chance. Vecchi had a dive catch that may have been the single play Thursday that drew the loudest reaction from teammates on the sidelines.

Other remarks: Seeing Thibodeaux come into space and disrupt screen passages, and realizing that it’s the same man who was demolishing right in the middle of the Wisconsin line of attack just over a year ago is pretty amazing. Brown was both a passer-by and a receiver on one game Thursday after that DJ James got into a passing lane and hit the ball right back to Brown, who reeled it in.