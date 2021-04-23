Vacherot matches the school record as No. 8 men’s tennis falls to No. 1 Florida





FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Texas A & Ms Valentin Vacherot claimed the 85th dual match singles win of his career to match a program record, but the No. 8 Aggies fell 4-3 to No. 1 Florida on Thursday afternoon in the 2021 SEC tournament in the Billingsley Tennis Center. The Aggies await their postseason-seeding after the loss, as they have a record of 16-8 over the year, with the victory improving Florida to 20-1 this season. No. 4 Vacherot improved to 85-20 all-time in the Maroon & White in double matches, setting the program record for wins with Kimmio Alkio (1982-86) and Greg Hill (1982-85). The senior defeated No. 3 Duarte Vale 6-2, 6-4 in the police court to push the Aggies forward for the second time in the day. A&M opened the game by securing the double point behind strong performances on lanes one and two. Vacherot and Pierce Rollins defeated Vale and Josh Goodger 6-3 in midfield before No. 6 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson took the point with a 6-4 victory over No. 25 Johannes Ingildsen and Will Grant. In singles, Florida leveled the game with a 6-1, 6-2 victory on lane six by No. 104 Goodger over A & Ms Raphael Perot before Vacherot gave the Aggies a 2-1 lead. The advantage didn’t last long as No. 6 Sam Riffice tripped over No. 5 Hady Habib 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on lane two to tie the game to second. Florida took their first lead of the game when Ben Shelton number 123 Rollins won 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-0 on lane five. The game tied for the last time when No. 42 Aguilar took a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over No. 14 Andy Andrade on track three. Florida advanced to the final with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win of No. 56 Blaise Bicknell over A & Ms No. 98 Noah Schachter on lane three. TEXAS A&M AT THE SECOND TOURNAMENT A&M earned a top four spot in the SEC tournament for the sixth straight year. Texas A&M has a 12-6 all-time record at the SEC Tournament, claiming the trophy in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. The Aggies have progressed to the SEC Semifinals in seven of the eight SEC tournaments they have participated in since joining the league for the 2013 season. FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN. POST MATCH QUOTES Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach At the game This was a really great college tennis game with a lot of momentum swings. I thought we really had our chances today, but give Florida a lot of credit for fighting back in the third set of a few games. We are very happy with how we competed. All you can ask is that you give yourself a chance at the end and we absolutely did today. A little rest this weekend to relax and then time to get back to work next week in preparation for the NCAA tournament. This team still has so much to play and to achieve. This is the most exciting time of the season. RESULTS Results of tennis matches Texas A&M vs Florida Gators April 22, 2021 in Fayetteville, Ark. (Billingsley Tennis Center) # 1 Florida Gators 4, # 8 Texas A&M 3 Singles competition 1. # 4 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) beats. # 3 Duarte Vale (UF) 6-2, 6-4 2. # 6 Sam Riffice (UF) defeated. # 5 Hady Habib (TAMU) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 3. # 42 Carlos Aguilar (GUEST) defeated. # 14 Andy Andrade (UF) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) 4. # 56 Blaise Bicknell (UF) defeated. # 98 Noah Schachter (TAMU) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 5. Ben Shelton (UF) defeats. # 123 Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 6-1, 6-7 (3-7), 6-0 6. # 104 Josh Goodger (UF) defeated. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-1, 6-2 Doubles competition 1. # 6 Carlos Aguilar / Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) beats. # 25 Johannes Ingildsen / Will Grant (UF) 6-4 2. # 70 Valentin Vacherot / Pierce Rollins (TAMU) defeated. Duarte Vale / Josh Goodger (UF) 6-3 3. # 15 Sam Riffice / Ben Shelton (UF) beats. Pranav Kumar / Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-2 Match Notes: Texas A&M 16-8; National ranking # 8 Florida Gators 20-1; National ranking # 1 Order of Arrival: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (6,1,2,5,3,4)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos