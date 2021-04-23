Upcoming Fantasy Hockey Schedule – Players who can win your playoff game

This column is the opposite of “evergreen,” as we say in the writing industry. We are in that phase of the fantasy season where there is no tomorrow without winning today. It’s crunch time for contending playoff managers, who have to overcome this week’s hurdle before registering for the penultimate round, if not the final battle of the marathon, to determine the champion of this campaign. No one cares whether you have dominated or not so far. Now it boils down to a handful of individual games of about 75 hours, starting on Thursday evenings. In the drive to move forward, the NHL schedule to complete this week matters a lot of.

Only six teams will each play three games in the four days of Thursday and Sunday when this round ends. Which means members of those next six teams have a higher chance of creating fantasy when it matters most. Especially for fantasy managers in a fierce battle. As usual, the focus is on numbers that are more than not available in the fantasy spectrum of ESPN.com.

Buffalo Sabers

Any challenging fantasy manager with current goalkeeper issues (invested in Carey Price, Philipp Grubauer, Maple Leafs netminding perhaps?) Should at least consider joining “Team Tokarski” at short notice. The Sabers’ one and only (essentially) healthy netminder has a .938 SV% and a completely respectable 2-2-1 record through five consecutive starts, including a back-to-back set with the Penguins. With an average of 4.1 fantasy points per game during that period, Dustin Tokarski is determined to start all three games before Sunday – a tilt with the Rangers alongside a pair against the Bruins – unless a recovering Carter Hutton heals faster than expected. Up front, Buffalo center Casey Mittelstadt continues to appeal as a largely available asset as he enjoys his most prolific (by a whopping wide margin) month of his NHL career.

Boston Bruins

Are you not buying into Tokarski? Then see if second-line forwards David Krejci or Craig Smith remain missing in your H2H competition. As for defense, Matt Grzelcyk strikes as a dangerous – and healthy again – well on the top pair of the Bruins and No. 1 power play. Grzelcyk is only spoken in 28% of ESPN.com leagues. After facing Buffalo twice, Boston will face the Penguins on Sunday. The B’s scored seven goals (one empty net) in their last meeting with Pittsburgh in early April.

Philadelphia Flyers

Sadly, the schedule aside, there’s not much to love about most Flyers fantasy contributors lately. Since March 31, the team has won three out of eleven games, averaging just two goals per game. An exception, for managers who need a blue line, may be Travis Sanheim. Through shots, blocked shots, hits and the odd goal / assist, the top four defender of Philly has averaged 1.9 fantasy points since April 5. While hardly a show-stopping sum, it translates to nearly six points over three games. Every manager who has lost a week or two – don’t we all have that? – should appreciate the potential difference that even such a small pillow can provide. Sanheim is available in nearly 84% of the ESPN.com competitions. Looking past their pair with the Rangers, it’s also worth noting that the Flyers face New Jersey in four consecutive times from Sunday. No team came close to giving up as many goals as the Devils (4.64 per game through 11 games) in the month of April.

Pittsburgh Penguins

After “tilting” the Devils 7-6 on Tuesday, the Penguins will face New Jersey again on Thursday and Saturday before hosting Bruins Sunday. Fantasy managers who are reluctant to connect with members of Pittsburgh’s second line of thought should quickly reconsider, particularly Jeff Carter and Jared McCann. The former scored his first on Tuesday as Penguin on three shots, earning 3.8 fantasy points. McCann, meanwhile, acts as an additional threat to the team’s number one power game. As long as Evgeni Malkin stays out – and returning from the center of a lower body injury for next week would be a big shock – the Carter / McCann combo holds great fantasy potential in the coming days. The overwhelmingly available Mike Matheson presents himself as an intriguing, if fleeting, asset on the blue line.

New Jersey Devils

About those devils, who will face the Penguins twice and Flyers once between Thursday and Sunday, Nico Hischier deserves the idea that it’s a fantasy addition to the end of the season. The second-line center and top power player has scored two goals on 11 shots in his last few games. Forward Yegor Sharangovich enjoys another productive mini-stretch with two goals and three helpers in three games. He could be useful in deeper H2H competitions. Please stay away from all Jersey netminders under any circumstances. Again, this club allows nearly five goals per game in April.

New York Rangers

With Jacob Trouba sidelined with a suspected concussion until at least Thursday, K’Andre Miller becomes even more important to the Rangers’ blue line. An increase in quality minutes is guaranteed for the rookie defender, who is already a participant in the New York secondary power game. With only 5.6% of ESPN.com competitions, Miller could experience a quality weekend. Of those available in fantasy play, attacker Colin Blackwell has the greatest advantage. Skating on a score line with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome, the lesser-known entity has six goals and six assists in its most recent 13 games. The Rangers will receive the Flyers twice in the next 24 hours before welcoming the Sabers on Sunday.

For those who don’t read this material until after Thursday night, it’s worth noting that the Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, and Los Angeles Kings will be playing twice Friday through Sunday, along with the six clubs listed above are mentioned. . Most of the competition is scheduled for a solo outing during that period. The Edmonton Oilers will not play until Monday.

One final note: the Colorado Avalanche is returning to action on Thursday after being inactive with the league’s COVID-19 protocol since April 14. Colorado has 13 more games scheduled before the close of ESPN.com’s fantasy competition on May 13, most even in the NHL. With Mikko Rantanen still out, Andre Burakovsky – featured in 33% of ESPN.com competitions – is linked to the top line of the Avalanche with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog. Veteran Carl Soderberg presents himself as another interesting asset as a participant in the club’s top power play and second scoring line. The Avs face the St. Louis Blues twice every other week and again on Mondays.