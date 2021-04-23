Trifona’s surprise win keeps the Tokyo 2020 dream alive at the ITTF European Qualifier





Bulgarias Polina Trifonova beat the odds to qualify for the women’s singles knockout stages at the International Table Tennis Federation’s (ITTF) European Olympic Singles Qualifying Tournament which started in Guimares, Portugal. Featuring only the top two names from each of the 10 qualifying groups that progressed to the knockout stages, the 37th seed made her advance to the top four seeds in the next leg of the competition while beating Britains 11th seed Tin-Tin Ho 11-5, 11-4, 11-6, 18-16. That resulted in her second place in Group H behind Servias Sabina Surjan, who defeated Slovenians Ana Tofant 11-5, 5-11, 9-11, 11-2, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7. Nadezhda Bogdanova of Belarus, seeded 14th lost in her last Group I match against French No.34 seed Prithika Pavade, whose 6-11, 11-6, 11-6, 12-10, 3-11, 11-8 victory passed her alongside the Czech Republics Karin Adamkova . Two highly experienced players – Lithuanian Ruta Paskauskiene, 44, and Denmark’s Mie Skov, 34, kept their hopes of qualifying for Tokyo 2020 alive. Paskauskiene, who made her Olympics debut in Atlanta in 1996, is looking to make a fourth appearance at the event and came back from three games to defeat Bulgarian No. 19 seed Maria Yovkova and earn second place in Group E with a 6-11. , 4-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8 scoreline. Meanwhile, Denmark Skov, placed 39th, took second place in Group F after her six-match victory over Serbia 12th seed Izabela Lupulesku 11-6, 4-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 11-7. A second win for Briton Charlotte Carey, who accounted for Slovakian Tatiana Kukulkova 12-10, 11-9, 11-7, 4-11, 13-11, stopped the last player from taking Italy’s second place, Debora Vivarelli, for a Group B qualifying place. British Paul Drinkhall, fifth seed, advanced from his group with three wins of three at the ITTF European Olympic Qualifier in Portugal Getty Images And Luxembourg risk seventh seed Sarah De Nutte similarly benefited when Turkey’s Sibel Altinkaya defeated Greek rival Aikaterini Toliou in Group A 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-2, 9-11, 11-9. In Group D, Ukrainian Solomiya Brateyko’s victory over Belgian Nathalie Marchetti 11-7, 11-4, 12-10, 11-8 allowed Spain to squeeze Galia Dvorak out of the group. The deal is the same in the men’s groups, of which there are eight, and three of the favorites to advance negotiated the opening day of the competition without a defeat, namely British number five seed Paul Drinkhall, Slovakian number nine seed Lubomir Pistei and tenth seed . Cdric Nuytinck of Belgium. The biggest victim of the opening day turned out to be Romanian sixth seed Ovidiu Ionescu, a 2019 world doubles silver medalist who followed up his opening defeat to Spains Jesus Cantero with a loss to Italian Mihai Bobocica. But Ionescu saved himself with a final win over Israel’s Tal Israeli, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6, 11-8 and saw Bobocica then beat Cantero by a sufficient margin of 8-11, 11-5, 11-5 , 11-7, 9-11, 11-3. The biggest name to go down today was Finland’s Benedek Olah, eleventh seed and initially favorite to grow from Group E. But there was no hesitation from Drinkhall, who completed his group matches with a third straight win, 11-4, 11-0, 11-2, 11-5 over Latvia Daniels Kogans.







