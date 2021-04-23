Cleveland Indians bullpen, defense bursts at wrong time in 6-3 loss to Yankees

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Yankee attack, trailing their bats, arrived in Cleveland looking for something that could help them fight their way out of last place in the AL East.

The Indians teamed up with too many walks and a hint of bad defense on Thursday night. It was enough to give the Yankees a 6-3 victory at Progressive Field in a match between two of the worst fouls in the major leagues.

Rougned Odor, with only three hits in his last 27 at bats, singled in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and two outs to bring in two runs and break a 3-3 tie. NIck Wittgren (0-1) led off the seventh and had two outs with one out, but was unable to protect the tie.

Gleyber Torres singled and Wittgren walked Aaron Hicks to load the bases. Torres entered the game with .186 and Hicks batted .154. Wittgren fell behind Odor, who entered the game with .120, before sending a 2-0 pitch over second base for a 5-3 lead.

The leadoff-homer by Kyle Higashoikas in the eighth off Cal Quantrill made it 6-3.

It’s uncommon for us to have a ton of walks with the whole pitching staff, manager Terry Francona said. We had a lot of deep counts. We had to climb back in some counts. That was not our goal tonight, but it was staff-wide. We didn’t give many strikes tonight.

The Indians walked nine batters, four by starter Aaron Civale.

The first game in this four-game series was not an encounter between attacking machines. The Indians came into play averaging 3.9 runs per game, hitting .209 as a team. The Yankees hit .205 and averaged 3.5 runs per game.

The win was just the second for the Yankees in the last eight games. The Indians have lost six of their last nine games.

Domingo German (1-2, 6.23 ERA) went six innings to win. His life 1-2 against the Indians. Civale went 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision. He struckout six and gave up four hits and two earned runs.

I just need to be more aggressive in the zone, Civale said. I need to attack a little bit better. I think I was a little too careful tonight. I have to be more aggressive with my throws.

Besides Civales walked four times, Bryan Shaw and Wittgren each walked two and Quantrill one walked.

Conditions were the same for both teams, Francona said when asked about the frigid temperatures. We just need to find a way to give more strikes.

The Indians took a 3-0 lead in the first half with an assist from the Yankee defense.

Cesar Hernandez on a line drive to the left reached Brett Gardner donning a glove with a sliding effort, but dropped. Hernandez was credited with a hit.

Jose Ramirez, who hit .111 (4-for-36) in his last 10 games, doubled to the right and sent Hernandez to third base. Eddie Rosario initially singled to Mike Ford’s glove to make it 1-0 when Ramirez moved to third. Franmil Reyes sent a routine bouncer back to the mound for a possible double play, but German dice the ball for a foul when Ramirez scored for a 2-0 lead.

Josh Naylor made it 3-0 with a single to the right for his second RBI of the season. The Indians got a chance to do more damage, but the German eliminated Jake Bauers and Roberto Perez.

The Yankees came alongside with three runs in the third and the Indians’ defense played a big part. Higashioka doubled to start the inning. Civale struckout Gardner, but DJ LeMahieu singled to the left to score Higashioka and make it 3-1.

Civale struckout Aaron Judge, but walked Ford to put runners on first and second base. Torres singled to right midfield to score LeMahieu. The ball was deflected to Naylor, who tried to make an action from rightfield, and rolled into midfield when Ford scored to make it 3-3 on the foul. Civale ended the inning by eliminating Hicks after a pop-to-shortstop.

I don’t think he ever got it neatly in his glove, Francona said. He tried to be a little too fast, because they are definitely going to score one there. I just think he was trying to be a little too fast. He moved his body to turn and didn’t have the ball yet.

The Indians threatened to take the lead in the third inning when Reyes tripled with one out to midfield. It was Reyes’ first career triple, but the Indians couldn’t bring him home. The German eliminated Naylor and Bauers descended on a bouncer to the hill.

While the Yankee hitters showed signs of progress with six runs on 11 hits. The Indians keep stumbling in the dark. In the last two games, they are a combined 6-for-27 with runners in scoring position and have left 21 runners on base.

The Yankees loaded the bases in the sixth on an one-out single by Hicks that ended Civales night. Shaw, who made his first appearance in five days, eliminated Odor on a flying ball to the center. He then loaded the bases with two walks, before Gardner bounced on second base in a force play.

Aroldis Chapman threw the ninth for his third save of the season.

