Cricket Australia, County Championship 2021 to score: Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris not shooting in England for Ashes





Peter Handscomb made the worst possible start to his county season on Thursday when three Australians started their Ashes auditions abroad. Handscomb, fellow Victorian batsman Marcus Harris and SA sailor Daniel Worrall were all in action for their counties but kept relatively quiet. Handscomb made his late debut as Middlesex captain, a role he should take up last year before the coronavirus pandemic delayed his move by 12 months. Watch every match of the 2021 IPL live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14 days for free now > The barrel of the young rifle eclipses Kohli’s glare 3:32 After getting his cap from former England captain Mike Gatting, Handscomb led the fight to defeat London rival Surrey, who was pitched for 154. But Middlesex then dropped to 3-16, including Handscomb bowled by Reece Topley for a three-ball duck. Middlesex recovered to 3-114 on day one stumps. Leicestershire opener Harris also had a slow start to the season, making 19 runs from 47 balls against Somerset before being bowled by Lewis Gregory. Harris is the sitting test opener in Australia, but will likely have to perform well this English summer to keep his spot with Will Pucovski, who is expected to team David Warner at the top of the Australian order when fit. Meanwhile, Worrall, who was tipped to make the Australian roster for the 2019 Ashes before sustaining a stress fracture in his back, came into action for Gloucestershire against Hampshire. It was a grueling day for the Southampton bowlers with the hosts losing just three wickets to be 3-292 on stumps. Get all the latest cricket news, highlights and analysis delivered straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Apply now !!! WOW! 66 runs from 34 balls for Cummins 0:59 Worrall claimed one of those wickets, leading the way for 114 Ian Holland, the American all-rounder who signed a Victorian contract in 2012 by winning the reality show. Cricket Superstar. He finished the day with 1-38 out of his 19 overs. Elsewhere, Peter Siddle will be holding the ball on Friday after his Essex side was thrown out for 295 on day one against Warwickshire. Australians yet to make their seasonal debut include Marnus Labuschagne (Glamorgan), Michael Neser (Glamorgan), Cameron Bancroft (Durham), Travis Head (Sussex) and Sean Abbott (Surrey).

