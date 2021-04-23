Five things to watch during UCLA spring football

While many college football programs shut down after spring games, UCLA is only just getting started.

Two unexplained losses at the end of 2020 have dampened excitement over the Chip Kellys program that seemed to be building. But now that almost all starters return, hope is coming back to Westwood. Here’s what to look for during UCLA’s spring practices starting Friday:

UCLA coach Chip Kelly looks at a card during a game against the California Golden Bears at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 15, 2020 in Pasadena. UCLA kicks off spring soccer workouts on Friday. (Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images)

Is year 4 the year for Chip Kelly?

Kelly was expected to awaken a sleeping giant, but so far the Bruins have barely come out of hibernation. UCLA moved above .500 only once amid three losing seasons and Kelly is 10-21 at Westwood.

The wait for greatness has taken longer than expected, Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth admitted, citing immense roster sales at the start of Kelly’s tenure. With enough time to strengthen the staff, the pressure on Kelly to finally jump into the championship is mounting.

Elite teams are turning hopes that things will go well knowing it will go well, Roth said. That no-finch mentality that I think developed in the off-season is what I want to see.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson breaks out of pocket for extra yards against USC during the 2019 season. (Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

Will Dorian Thompson-Robinson do it?

Dorian Thompson-Robinson symbolized the Kelly era potential on the field since he was a freshman anointed as the programme’s savior.

Now he is a senior with only marginal success. After starting high school with quarterback snaps for just a year, the past three seasons have helped him catch up with his peers in terms of practicing for the position. He had the reps. He needs the results.

I want to see absolute mastery, said Roth, who stressed the importance of situational football, accuracy and ball safety. All those things, he’s proved that he can, and he’s also proven that he found his struggles over there. He has to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country this year.

Thompson-Robinson is coming out of the most efficient season of his career after completing 65.2% of his passes for 224 yards per game with 12 touchdowns in total. But sales were the biggest headache, with 20 interceptions and 10 lost fumbles in 24 career games.

UCLA defender Obi Eboh strips Arizona quarterback Will Plummer’s ball in the Rose Bowl during the 2020 season. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images)

What is the next step for this defense?

When Kelly arrived, many defensive players praised the units’ new motto: fly around to make plays. The Bruins finally left last year.

UCLA led the Pac-12 in rushing yards per allowable carry (3.6 yards), sacks per game (3.3), and interceptions (nine). The 3.29 sacks per game are in eighth place in the country, led by 5.5 sacks of linebacker Caleb Johnson. But heartbreaking losses to USC and Stanford, in which the defense relinquished the lead in the fourth quarter, left a tarnish on an otherwise encouraging year.

Defensive backs Obi Eboh, Qwuantrezz Knight and Quentin Lake returned with an additional year of eligibility, bringing the Bruins experience in the secondary to improve from the 274.1 allowed passing yards that ranked 11th in the Pac-12 last year.

UCLA walks back to Brittain Brown, left, running past California safety Elijah Hicks for a touchdown during the 2020 season. (Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)

Who will run back next?

With Josh Kelley and Demetric Felton, UCLA will send beginning running backs to the NFL draw in back-to-back years. The running carousel is now turning towards grad transfer Brittain Brown.

Brown is lining up for the starting position after rushing 551 yards in seven games and four touchdowns last season. Its 6.62 yards per carry ranks 15th in the country.

The Bruins can also look for junior Kazmeir Allen, the junior redshirt, to finally break out. Ever since he wowed fans with his breakaway speed during his UCLA debut with a 74 yards touchdown run against Cincinnati in 2018, Allen has not played a scrimmage longer than 24 yards.

Former Corona del Mar High quarterback Ethan Garbers is one of the transfers UCLA added during the off season. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

Which new faces will contribute directly?

Kelly’s most prolific area of ​​recruitment during his UCLA tenure was the transfer portal, and he went shopping again in 2021.

Recipient Kam Brown (Texas A&M), running back Zach Charbonnet (Michigan), quarterback Ethan Garbers (Washington), and linebackers Jordan Genmark Heath (Notre Dame) and Ale Kaho (Alabama) will join the Bruins for spring training, along with seven new first year students . Kaho, a one-time five-star prospect, and Genmark Heath could help the Bruins cement their position as linebackers.

Among the freshmen to sign up early are four-star defensive lineman Quintin Somerville and defensive defender Devin Kirkwood, a four-star prospect from Gardena Serra High. Offensive lineman Thomas Cole, quarterback Kajiya Hollawayne and receivers DJ Justice, Keontez Lewis and Ezavier Staples will also start their college careers early.