No. 12 Women’s Tennis Reaches First SEC Championship Final

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – The No. 12 ranked team in the nation and No. 3 seeded Texas A&M Aggies advanced to their first Southeastern Conference Womens Tennis Championship final in program history on Thursday, with the No. 7 seed South Carolina Gamecocks in a 4- 2 semifinal affair at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

The Maroon & White reached the semi-finals three times prior to the 2021 campaign and will play their first championship final against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs tomorrow morning, Friday, April 22. The first service is scheduled for 9am and the match will be broadcast to a national television audience on SEC Network with Rich Waltz and Jill Craybas on the phone. Verified subscribers can view the live simulcast in the ESPN app, with live scores from the University of Alabama here.

With the win, the Texas A&M women’s tennis rises to 19-6 this season overall and remains flawless in the SEC championships. The Aggies won both encounters with the Gamecocks this year with 4-2 scores and A&M now leads the series with South Carolina with a 6-4 lead since the Aggies joined the SEC in the 2012-13 season. When defeated, the Gamecocks drop to 12-11 and conclude their stay in Tuscaloosa with a 2-1 performance in the conference tournament.

In one of the most crucial double points of the season, Texas A&M got off to an energetic start on track two. Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding combined for their second doubles match in as many days, with a 6-3 result against Emma Shelton and Silvia Chinellato. With only one match needed to secure the opening point, the Aggies turned to the No. 27 ranked duo of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith, securing the 6-4 win on lane one against South Carolinas No. 15 ranked pairing of Mia Horvit and Megan Davies. The game between A & Ms Riley McQuaid and Katya Townsend against South Carolina Allie Gretkowski and Elise Mills was on the verge of a tiebreak, but was not completed after the Aggies took a 1-0 lead.

The match then progressed into singles action, with the Aggies grabbing four of the first six sets to build momentum for the remainder of the match. Townsend continued to excel in third in singles, absolutely dominating 86-ranked Shelton in a 6-1, 6-2 scuffle to see the team score 2-0 in favor of the Ags. On lane five, McBryde fought for a 6-4, 6-3 victory to put the Maroon & White off just one point in history. The Gamecocks then tried to make a comeback and got back into the game with a few wins on lanes one and four to cut A & M’s lead to one.

In the meantime, McQuaid and Goldsmith were each locked in close matches on track six and two, respectively. In her opening set, the Dripping Springs, Texas, Goldsmith dropped a 6-4 frame to No. 63 Davies, hoping to fight back and win two consecutive sets. The second went her way by a 6-3 margin and she had a good lead in her decisive third set. Meanwhile, McQuaid went down by a margin of 5-2 early in her opening line and had to outlive Mills on four set points. She took the first set in a 7-6 (3) thriller. Then, with all eyes on lane six, McQuaid took a resounding 6-3 second set win to send the Aggies to their first-ever SEC Championship Final. Goldsmiths game against Davies went unfinished, with a 4-6, 6-3, 4-3 score at the end of the team win.

Born in Tustin, California, McQuaid took her fourth game of the season and is responsible for the decisive fourth run in both Aggies victories in the SEC Women’s Tennis Championships. McQuaid is now 16-8 overall and 11-4 in dual match play this year. Townsend sees her singles record rise to 18-8 with an 11-5 dual match season to her credit so far. She now retains the team’s longest active singles win streak in four games. As a team, the Aggies improve to 15-0 when the team books the doubles to open the game.

A&M is now turning its attention to the SEC Championship Final, in which the Aggies attempt to avenge a 4-0 defeat to Georgias earlier this week. Notably, the only win for Texas A&M against Georgia in women’s tennis came in the Mark Weaver era, with A&M defeating then-Nee. 2 Georgia in a 4-2 classic at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia, during the 2016 campaign. That win remains the highest-ranked win in Texas A&M program history, a record the Aggies aim to replicate on Friday.

NEXT ONE

Texas A&M Women’s Tennis No. 12 and No. 3 will compete in the first final of the Southeastern Conference Championship Final tomorrow, Friday, April 22, with the first serve at 9am against No. 2 ranked and No. 1 seeded Georgia Bulldogs at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. The match is broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Aggie fans can also take part in the SEC Tournament experience by following Texas A&M womens Tennis Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter @AggieWTEN.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

About reaching the first SEC Championship game in program history

It’s an absolutely wonderful feeling, and it was really special to Riley [McQuaid]. She really thrived right there. Something we talk about all the time comes down to the big points. Success at this level requires the mindset of champions, and Riley did a great job of bringing that into her competition today. There was a lot of electricity for our team on the other tracks of both teams, and it was a very fun race to participate in.

About what the team will have to do to beat No. 2 Georgia

I think we have to play at a very high level from the start. We have to come out of the gate waving and ready to go. Much of it comes down to how much we believe in ourselves. We were playing tennis at a very high level at the moment, so when we are ready to compete, it will be a really great match.

Senior Riley McQuaid

About achieving the historic victory over South Carolina in the semi-final

It felt absolutely incredible. There are not enough words in the English language to express how great it felt to have this win for our team. I happened to be the last game, but I really have to give all the credit to the other girls on our team. It wouldn’t have been possible to fight through that without Katya [Townsend] and Renee [McBryde] settling cases in the other courts. Overall, I’m so proud of our girls and can’t wait to see what we’ll do tomorrow.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

No, 12 Texas A&M 4, South Carolina 2

SEC Women’s Tennis Championships, Semi Finals

Alabama Tennis Stadium Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Singles Competition

1. # 56 Mia Horvit (SCAR) beats. # 18 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) vs. # 63 Megan Davies (SCAR) 4-6, 6-3, 4-3

3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. # 86 Emma Shelton (SCAR) 6-1, 6-2

Silvia Chinellato (SCAR) def. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 0-6, 6-1, 6-1

5. Renee McBryde (TAMU) defeats. Allie Gretkowski (SCAR) 6-4, 6-3

6. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) defeats. Elise Mills (SCAR) 7-6 (3), 6-3

Double competition

1. # 27 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) beats. # 15 Mia Horvit / Megan Davies (SCAR) 6-4

2. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Emma Shelton / Silvia Chinellato (SCAR) 6-3

3. Riley McQuaid / Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. Allie Gretkowski / Elise Mills (SCAR) 5-6, unfinished

Order of arrival: doubles (2.1); Singles (3,5,1,4,6)

POSTMATCH NOTES

With the win, Texas A&M is climbing to 19-6 overall this season and is a perfect 2-0 in matches played at the SEC Women’s Tennis Championships. The Aggies are nationally ranked at number 12 in the latest Oracle ITA Womens Team Rankings released yesterday.

South Carolina drops to 12-11 overall to close the conference tournament with a 2-1 performance. The Gamecocks were the No. 7 seed in this year’s SEC Women’s Tennis Championships.

The Maroon & White lead the all-time series between the two schools since Texas A&M joined the SEC, took a 6-4 advantage and won both games by a 4-2 margin this year.

In the Southeastern Conference Womens Tennis Championships, the Aggies will appear for the first time in the last round in program history. Texas A&M University has moved collectively to the SEC in the 2012-2013 academic year.

The order of arrival in the game on Thursday was as follows: Double (2.1); Singles (3,5,1,4,6)