8 youth hockey teams, including a Team Alaska Tier I team, are preparing for national championships





Eight youth hockey teams from Alaska are heading to US national hockey tournaments next week, including a boys’ team that captured a Tier I district championship in Scottsdale, Arizona earlier this month. The Team Alaska U15 hockey team, coached by Dennis Sorenson, won the Pacific District Championship on April 11 with a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Junior Ducks of California. The title earned the Alaskans a spot in the 16-team national tournament that takes place April 28 through May 3 in Dallas. Team Alaska is the only Alaska team to qualify for a Tier I national tournament. The remaining seven teams qualified for national level II tournaments; four of these are girls ‘teams and three are boys’ teams. The Alaska All Stars U19 girls ‘team and the South Anchorage Oilers U16 girls’ team both advanced by winning the Pacific District championships. A few North Stars girls’ teams – U16 and U14 – earned places by finishing second in district tournaments. All four play from April 29 to May 3 in Denver. Three Tier II boys’ teams advanced thanks to state title wins: the Alaska All Stars 14U Team, the Valley Thunder 16U Team, and the Alaska Oilers 18U Team. The 14U tournament is in Dallas, the 16U tournament is in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the 18U tournament is in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Earlier this month, the Anchorage Hockey Associations girls’ team went 2-2 in the USA Hockey high school tournament in Omaha, Nebraska. The team was 2-1 in pools and lost 9-1 in the semifinals to eventual champions Premier Prep Forest from Minnesota.

