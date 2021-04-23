Cricket Australia, Sheffield Shield 2021, One-Day Cup: State Cricket Award winners named, David Warner, Nathan Lyon

Cricket Australia has unveiled the full list of 2021 State Cricket Award recipients, with David Warner joining NSW teammate Nathan Lyon on the winners list.

Warner was named joint One-Day Cup Player of the Year with Tom Andrews on Friday after scoring 199 runs at 66.33 in a title-winning campaign for NSW.

Victorias Peter Handscomb fell short of the award despite topping the charts with 299 runs at 74.75.

The One-Day Cup Player of the Year award was based on a 3-2-1 voting system awarded by the referees after each match.

Tasmania Andrews took eight wickets at 29.50, two less than Jackson Bird, Sean Abbott, Joel Paris and Matthew Kuhnemann, who also had better averages.

Lyon had previously been named Sheffield Shield Player of the Year and was formally congratulated by CA on Friday.

The off spinner was rewarded for a prolific season with the ball that comfortably topped the Shield wicket charts with 42 at 25.97 seven more than Tasmanias Bird in second place.

He beat the leaders Cameron Green and Travis Head, who respectively made 922 runs on 76.83 and 893 runs on 68.69.

Most notably, however, Marnus Labuschagne was overlooked, despite scoring four centuries in eight games, including 192 in the final in which Queensland snatched Lyons NSW in a win in an innings.

Previously, Josh Philippe was named Big Bash League Player of the Year for his great season with the Sydney Sixers, scoring 508 runs at 31.75. No Australian scored more for the season, with only England internationals Alex Hales (543 at 38.78) and James Vince (38.35) above him in the run charts.

In the women’s competition, Elyse Villani was previously named WNCL’s Player of the Year for a director of 611 runs at 87.28.

She beat Georgia Redmayne, who scored 531 points at 132.75, and Victorian teammate Molly Strano, who claimed 14 wickets at 14.42.

Sophie Divine won the WBBL Player of the Year Award in November with 460 runs at 51.11 and a strike rate of 126.37 for the Perth Scorchers.

On Friday, Bruce Oxenford received the CA Umpire Award, while Hannah Darlington was recognized as Lords Taverner’s Indigenous Cricketer of the Year.

CA cricket operations chief Peter Roach said in a statement: Amid all the challenges that the 2020-21 season brought our great game, there have been some incredibly strong performances at the domestic level.

Across Australia, we have seen many of our international stars play more domestic cricket than they have for a while, competing against our up-and-coming and established talent, with some players breaking through to claim inclusion in national teams as a result of their 2020-21 appearances. I congratulate all award winners.

It’s time to say a big thank you to all the players, coaches, support staff, match officials and administrative staff who all came together to ensure we had strong, competitive and vibrant domestic leagues, leagues that have always been and always will be vital for Australia with strong national teams.

2021 STATE CRICKET AWARDS WINNERS

Sheffield Shield Player of the Year Nathan Lyon (New South Wales)

Ladies National Cricket League Player of the year Elyse Villani (Victoria)

One-Day Cup Players of the Year David Warner (New South Wales) and Tom Andrews (Tasmania)

Ladies Big Bash League Player of the year Sophie Devine (Perth Scorchers)

Big Bash League Player of the Year Josh Philippe (Sydney Sixers)

Lords Taverners Native Cricketer of the Year Hannah Darlington (Australia, New South Wales, Sydney Thunder).

Benaud Spirit of Cricket Award (Mens) Victoria

Benaud Spirit of Cricket Award (Womens) Western Australia and Queensland

Cricket Australia Umpire Award Bruce Oxenford