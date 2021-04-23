Newport News football legend remembered by friend, former opponent

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – “I can start in 1960. The first time I ever saw this tall ‘boy’ in a JV football game,” said former opponent Eric “Duke” McCaskill, speaking of his old friend, Leroy Key’s.

“I’m with Carver, he’s at Huntington High School [in Newport News]. This was in the days of segregated schools. And I saw a big guy at quarterback and somebody asked the question, ‘Hey- [what’s] that shipyard worker does out there? So I called back, ‘He’s only 13!’ McCaskill recalled.

McCaskill’s face lights up when he speaks of the legendary Carver-Huntington High School rivalry matches of the 1960s, when African American athletes in Newport News and across Virginia were allowed to compete only against other black teams, not white.

He says Keyes was a man among boys, starring both offense and defense.

Both McCaskill and Keyes graduated in 1965 and accepted scholarships to Purdue University in Indiana, a rarity for black men in general, as well as those from Virginia.

“We thought there were great opportunities in the Big 10, Division I schools. Virginia and the South didn’t recruit us, no matter how great or elite you were, ”McCaskill said.

McCaskill says arriving on campus in West Lafayette, Indiana, was a culture change.

“120 of us of color, from the African diaspora, out of 20,000 students,” he recalls.

“He [Keyes] impressed with his first televised national match against Notre Dame. Notre Dame was on our five [yard line]. Walking back, Nick Eddy ran awkwardly. Leroy picked it up and ran 94 yards for an awkward landing, ”he said.

McCaskill, now a pastor and head of a nonprofit that counsels teens and helps needy families in north Newport News, remembers how the two came up with the idea of ​​taking a stand against racism.

McCaskill says he and Keyes were at risk of losing their scholarships when they demonstrated on the Purdue campus for equal rights and the creation of the Black cultural center.

“We had a pivotal year, 1968, when Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated. and we took part in a silent protest in May next month, ”he said. Leroy, of course, his celebrity gave credibility to the protest. It was quiet, it was peaceful, but there was an arrest, there is even a photo of his arrest by two police officers. “

The two didn’t lose their scholarships and in the end, everything seemed to be forgiven as Keyes continued to shine on the football field. He was a two-time consensus All-American running back. Keyes was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles before he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. He played in the NFL for five years before retiring after being injured.

Leroy was named the best footballer in Purdue history, McCaskill said.

And McCaskill himself earned a few awards as a boiler maker.

“I was recognized as the founder of the original Black Culture Center in Purdue, so Newport ‘Good’ News had an impact on Purdue,” he said.

McCaskill says Purdue has scheduled a memorial service at its stadium on Saturday. And he says friends, family, and classmates from Carver High School plan to honor Leroy Keyes soon.

Relatives say Keyes suffered from congestive heart failure and recurrence of cancer.

He died at his home in West Lafayette, Indiana, Thursday, April 15. He was surrounded by his

wife and children. Leroy Keyes was 74.