Ladies Tennis Clinches Bye with Senior Day Win over Saint Michael’s, 5-0





Interviews to be followed after the game Porter is a double winner and places match-clinching point on Senior Day



Porter was a double winner at No. 2 in doubles and at No. 3 in singles in her Senior Day match EASTON, Mass. (April 22, 2021) – Stonehill College, ranked No. 8 in the most recent Oracle / Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II East Region rankings, ended its regular season with a 5-0 Senior Day win over Saint Michael’s College in Conference Northeast 10 women’s tennis action at the Sally Blair Ames Sports Complex this afternoon. Highlights Senior Isabelle porter celebrated Senior Day as a double winner for Stonehill, including placing the match clinch point at No. 3 singles.

celebrated Senior Day as a double winner for Stonehill, including placing the match clinch point at No. 3 singles. Sophomore Cristina Solorzano Valencia, ranked No. 6 in the most recent Oracle / ITA Division II East Region singles rankings, was also a double winner for the Skyhawks at No. 1 singles and doubles. How it happened Doorman and junior Samantha Ormesher took the doubles point for Stonehill with a 6-1 win over No. 2 doubles after the Skyhawks recorded a win over No. 3 doubles by default.

took the doubles point for Stonehill with a 6-1 win over No. 2 doubles after the Skyhawks recorded a win over No. 3 doubles by default. Stonehill also collected a singles point by default and then junior Emma Markaryan drew the Skyhawks within a point of victory without dropping a match in a straight sets win over No. 4 singles against Saint Michael’s junior Jenny Panergo .

drew the Skyhawks within a point of victory without dropping a match in a straight sets win over No. 4 singles against Saint Michael’s junior . Porter made the match-clinch point moments later, finishing a 6-1, 6-0 decision on No. 3 singles against Saint Michael’s sophomore. Zoe Rogers. Remarkable



Porter (second from left) with coaching staff (lr) assistant coach Ken Branco, head coach Lynne Smith and assistant coach Evelyn Miller. Stonehill took a bye for the upcoming NE10 tournament with the win and will be the number 3 seed in the tournament for the second season in a row.

Stonehill is listed by the NCAA Selection Committee for the second consecutive week as one of six teams “under consideration” for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Porter, a three-time All-NE10 performer, who has been ranked as high as No. 13 in the East Region singles rankings and regionally ranked for doubles with two different playing partners in her career, improved to a combined 8-3 in singles and doubles play this afternoon with her two wins, posting a 6-2 doubles record, including 6-1 with Ormesher. Porter is now a combined 72-37 in her career, posting a 36-18 position in singles, including 21-6 in the NE10, along with a 36-19 doubles record, including 17-7 in NE10 play.

Markaryan won her fifth consecutive basehit and improved to 7-1 and 34-9 this season in singles during her career. She has posted a 26-2 record in singles in the NE10 and has been a combined 47-13 in singles and doubles throughout her career, including 33-3 in NE10 matches.

Solorzano Valencia, who has earned the NE10 Player of the Week award for two consecutive weeks, has won her last four singles matches to improve to 5-1 on the top flight. She and sophomores Steffi Antao won six games in a row at number 1 in doubles after today’s win, improving to 6-2 for the season. Next one Stonehill (8-2, 8-2 NE10) will return to action this Wednesday, April 28, when it opens the defense of its two consecutive NE10 tournament championships by hosting a match in the quarter-finals at 2:00 PM. round game on Sunday, likely between the University of New Haven and Saint Anselm College. Saint Michael’s (0-8, 0-8 NE10) is waiting for the matchup in the first round after ending the regular season again today. For the latest news on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Fans can do it too Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.







