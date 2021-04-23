‘A Big Heart’: In memory of hockey coach Mike Ryan from Bloomington





“He was so selfless and always focused on what was best for the kids. That was his North Star, his leading star, as a coach,” said Josh Levine, assistant coach.

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota Outside of Bloomington Ice Garden, a hockey stick leans against their marquee and is surrounded by flowers. The stick contains hockey players’ signatures with a note that reads “Love you coach.” In Bloomington and beyond, hockey sticks are out to remember Coach Mike Ryan. The 48-year-old was the head coach of the Jefferson High School girls hockey team. “He wanted to make sure that every girl grew as a person and not just on the ice,” said Nikki Nightengale, varsity’s assistant coach. Nightengale had known Ryan since she was a small child. He’d coached her big brother and she’d helped him coach youth camps before Ryan offered her a job as an assistant coach on the high school team last season. “You just can’t believe anything, like we can see that that crazy, so small, thing can take someone’s whole life. A community, their family, everything,” Nightengale said. Friend Matt Crane added, “Something that ended very quickly was very tragic for a friend of ours.” Crane was out with Ryan the night he was murdered after an argument outside Herbie’s on the Park in St. Paul on Saturday night that started due to social detachment. RELATED: Man Charged After Fight At St. Paul Bar Leaves Local Hockey Coach Dead According to the indictment, Ryan Whisler hit Ryan who fell backward from a staircase and hit his head on the concrete. The complaint says that surveillance video, when played frame by frame, shows Whisler pushing Ryan toward the stairs. On-site investigators said they were able to determine from a conversation with witnesses at the bar that the incident started when Whisler wrapped cellophane around a urinal in the bathroom to encourage social distance. Whisler reportedly took a video of herself using this urinal. Ryan called Whisler because of his behavior when they left the bar, which led to a verbal confrontation and then by Whisler hitting Ryan. The Ramsey County medical examiner ruled that Ryan’s death was a murder and the cause of death was a traumatic brain injury from a fall from a physical assault. Whisler has been charged with manslaughter. Yes, quite traumatic. It’s just a devastating thing that happened to a friend, ”Crane said. He added, “His non-hockey life, he was great at music. He really liked Pearl Jam. So he really would love to go to concerts with friends. But he was one of those guys who had a lot of friends for life. “ Ryan was known as a beloved husband, father of two teenage daughters, friend and coach. He played college hockey at Gustavus Adolphus College and coached in the boys ‘and girls’ youth programs before taking over as head coach of the Jefferson High School Girls Hockey team. “If a little 8U girl didn’t have skates, he’d have a pair of skates for her the next day,” recalls Josh Levine, varsity’s assistant coach. ‘Or if someone had a stick that was too short, he would buy him a new stick … that’s the type of man he was. He invested more hours than we will ever be able to describe, in an article or news story, for Bloomington hockey. ” Levine has coached with Ryan for the past four seasons. A few nights ago, the team gathered at Bloomington Ice Garden to share their memories of him. “He was a master of those little intangibles that really have a big impact and that’s why the relationships he’s built with athletes he coached are so long-lasting and so strong,” said Levine. Steve Wendorf, co-chair of the hockey booster club for the girls’ hockey program in high school, recalls Ryan coming in as head coach while Kennedy and Jefferson were combining programs. “He has done an excellent job of stabilizing the program and getting participation not only at the high school level but also at the youth level. The programs on both sides at this point have never been better and he has a great role played “said Wendorf. Cyndi Nightengale, Nikki’s mother, has been friends with Ryan for a long time. In addition to her children’s relationship with Ryan through hockey, she acts as a team photographer. “There were times, especially during COVID, when I was shooting games, he came and went, ‘I can say you’re cold’ and he brought me coffee. Or he said, ‘Are you cold? “Do you want a bar? Do you want something like that?” He always thought of everyone else to make sure everyone was comfortable, having a good time and having fun, “Cyndi recalls. Crane has one GoFundMe to help support Ryan’s family during this time. So far, it has raised nearly $ 150,000. Levine said, “His loss will be felt for a long time to come.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos