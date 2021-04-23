Detroit’s Riverside Park is undergoing extensive renovation and will be connected to two greenways in the area





Located in the shadow of the Ambassador Bridge, Riverside Park is by far the busiest park in Detroit. And with major renovations and new connections to trails, it will only become more popular in the years to come. Plans are now underway to connect the recreation area in southwest Detroit with two greenways. And the 29-acre park is also in the midst of an impressive overhaul. In the latest of a series of renovations beginning in 2018, the city plans to upgrade 13 acres of Riverside Park along the eastern edge of West Grand Boulevard this summer and fall. Upcoming improvements include a splash pad, playground, outdoor gym, a series of new shelters including a large shelter, toboggan hill, amphitheater, and a comfort station with its own concession area. Detroit Chief Parks Planner Meagan Elliott expects the toboggan hill to be a big hit with Southwest Detroiters, who have long wanted a toboggan run near their homes. “The number one text message I receive on the weekend [in the winter from friends there] is “Where can I go sledding in the area?” ‘, she says.’ And I’m like, ‘You can’t do that yet. You can go all the way to Balduck [on the East Side]. There are a few places in the city, but there is no place in southwest Detroit. ” Elliott is also looking forward to the opening of the concession area, which the town would like to see occupied by local vendors. “We’re excited about that piece,” she says. “The concessions are an area where we’re trying to partner with local businesses in southwest Detroit to figure out how we can make that reflect the community.” The park will eventually connect to the western portion of the Detroit RiverWalk, which is still under construction; and the Joe Louis Greenway, which will begin its first phase of implementation later this spring. The city of Detroit began renovating Riverside Park in 2018, after a new master plan was drafted earlier that year. Phase one focused on six acres in the northeast portion of the park along Jefferson Avenue with renovations including a new softball diamond, picnic shelter, playground, basketball court, and restroom area. The following year, the city transformed a three-acre area that once housed a city dog ​​park into Detroit’s largest dog park and a 20,000-square-foot skate park. Last year, the southeastern part of the park was upgraded with a revamped picnic area, a new part of

river walk, boat launch, horseshoe and table tennis area and new parking zone. The park has also undergone extensive environmental remediation to ensure safety for visitors.

