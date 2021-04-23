Football season’s final brings rival game between Maine-Endwell and Chenango Forks

(WBNG) – Thanks to a mid-season schedule change, the last Saturday of the Section IV football season will see a battle between two undefeated teams, Chenango Forks and Maine-Endwell.

Both teams go into week six with 5-0 records and try to end the shortened season unbeaten.

The game was added mid-season. With Forks originally scheduled to play Binghamton and Maine-Endwell to visit Norwich, the four coaches agreed to the move.

“Coach (Dave) Hogan and I thought we could try to set it up. It seems to be a rivalry that we try to play every year. We think it’s great for both teams, great for the section,” said Maine – Endwell head coach Matt Gallagher.

The Blue Devils and Spartans met twice during the 2019 season. The regular season game resulted in a 7-6 victory for Forks.

The second time around, the rivals played for a trip to states. Forks came out of the section title game with a 28-12 win over the Spartans.

Coach Hogan and Coach Gallagher said they expect Saturday will bring a competitive game.

“Forks is Forks, they are clearly well coached,” said Gallagher. “Both teams respect each other and they respect the game.”

“We know we’ll have our hands full,” Hogan said. “This is without a doubt our biggest fight of the year.”

Forks defeats the opponents 202-15. They won four games in shutout mode, with those 15 points coming from Norwich.

As for Maine-Endwell, the Spartans average more than 50 points per game, and 252 points in five games.

Hogan said Maine-Endwell’s biggest threat is their foot speed.

“They also have big, strong kids in front,” Hogan said. “They are scary at attack and defense, their quarterback is very fast.”

Coach Gallagher said he expects the game to be “a typical ME / Forks game.”

“If we bend a little bit and don’t break, hopefully there will be some flip at downs and some things will go our way,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a game of turnover, so if we hold the ball and get some of them, we love our chances.”

On top of the history between the two programs, this is the last football game for seniors.

“We get to play our last ever high school game here at Chenango Forks wearing the red helmet,” said Lucas Scott, senior of Forks. “So very bittersweet, but we’re all really excited to get out there and show them what Forks is all about.”

“It hits absolutely hard,” said Lance Gulliver, senior from Maine-Endwell. “When we go into their house, it will certainly have a very different emotion, especially for us seniors, it’s our last game, so we will definitely leave it all on the field.”

For both teams, finishing with a 6-0 record is as close to a state title as they can get.

“We said we wanted to play ME since week one, week two,” said Scott. “The only way we would like to go out besides a state title, we don’t get that, so it’s certainly exciting.”

“Stay together, stay calm,” Gulliver said. “Obviously, it’s going to be a tough game, so as long as we go in there as a team and finish as a team, we will come out on top.”

Saturday playing time at Chenango Forks is set at 1.30 pm