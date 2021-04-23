The Lower Merion boys tennis team remains unbeaten – PA Prep Live

The Lower Merion High School boys tennis team improved their record to 13-0 with a 7-0 win against former Central League champions Radnor on April 22. It was Senior Day and LM won all seven games in straight sets.

Lower Merion seniors Vik Miller, Justin Minerva, Ethan Blum and Alex Zhang continue to play big roles in the Aces 13-0 season, all undefeated in positions.

On the first basehits, Vik Miller defeated Ariston Fonseca 6-1, 6-2; on the second basehit, Justin Minerva defeated Ryan Klein 6-1, 6-2; and on the third basehit, Justin Yi defeated Garrett Spillerman 6-1, 6-0.

In the first double play, Brian Yi and Ethan Blum defeated Hyeonjin Kim and JP Pruett 6-0, 6-0; in the second doubles, Mark Lancaster and Stoyan Angelov defeated Sam Hilbert and Ryan Movsowitz 7-5, 6-2; in the third double play, Alex Zhang and Adam Lee defeated Graham Bernabeo and Arav Menon 6-1, 6-4; and in the fourth doubles match, Scotty Stuart and David Liu defeated PJ Duffy and Manato Matsuoka 6-3, 6-1.

Two days earlier, the Aces dropped just one set in their 7-0 win against Haverford High School. On the first basehits, Ethan Blum defeated Matthew Blickley 7-5, 4-6, 10-5; on second basehits, Mark Lancaster defeated Wenyu Huangpu 6-1, 6-1; and in third baseball, Stoyan Angelov defeated NIcholas Kemp 6-1, 6-0.

In the first double play, Alex Zhang and Adam Lee defeated Devon Runk and Ryan Schindler 6-0, 6-2; in the second doubles, Scotty Stuart and David Liu defeated Alejandro Sanjo and Finnegan Cron 6-2, 6-2; in the third double play, Max Bogan and Sam Serruya defeated Aiden Friel and Kyle Bell 6-1, 6-2; and in the fourth doubles match, Connor Marsh and Arik Gershman defeated Gibson Hurst and Matthew Braunlich 6-2, 6-1.

Lacrosse in girls

Agnes Irwin defeated Academy of Notre Dame, April 10-7, April 22. The Owls were led by Brynn Ammerman (2 goals, 2 assists), Cate Parsells (2 ground balls, 3 induced turnovers, 2 draw controls), Carly Wilson (4 goals, 3 induced turnovers, 2 draw controls), Sydney Wilson (2 goals, 3 draw controls), Katherine Ernst (2 ground balls, 4 induced turnovers, 2 draw controls). Jordan Healy and Paige Crowther together made 12 rescues.

The Owls defeated Lawrenceville, April 20-13, April 20. The Owls were led by Brynn Ammerman (4 goals, 2 assists), Alex Lesko (3 goals), Cate Parsells (3 goals, 6 draw controls), Carly Wilson (7 goals), 6 draw controls) and Sydney Wilson (3 goals) .

Archbishop Carroll defeated Archbishop Ryan, 18-1, April 22, with 18 different patriots scoring one goal. Kiley Mottice handed out 7 assists for Carroll (8-1, 8-0).

Baldwin School lost to Academy of Notre Dame, April 19-9, 20. Savannah Rhodes and Katie Reed each scored two goals for Baldwin.

Episcopal Academy defeated Springside Chestnut Hill, April 16-12, April 20. The Churchwomen were led by Alexa Capozzoli (4 goals), Sarah Groark (7 goals) and Alexis Ventresca (9 draw controls).

Friends Central lost to Moorestown Friends, April 14-2, 20. The main players for the Phoenix were Julia Navek (5 ground balls, 2 draw controls), Skyler Casnoff (4 draw controls, 2 ground balls).

Haverford High lost to Strath Haven, April 14-10, 22. The Fords were led by Jackie Heinerichs (3 goals, 1 assist, 4 draw controls) and Emma Rowland (5 goals, 3 draw controls, 2 ground balls).

The Fords defeated Harriton, 18-7, April 20, led by Colleen Bates (4 goals), Jackie Heinerichs (4 goals, 4 draw controls), Emma Rowland (3 goals, 9 draw controls), Grace Hetznecker (3 goals) and Izzy McGarvey (2 goals, 4 assists).

Merion Mercy Academy defeated Nazareth Academy, April 16-7, 20. The Golden Bears were led by Brynn Donnelly (4 goals, 3 assists, 7 draw controls), Nora Burns (4 goals, 3 draw controls, 4 ground balls), Fiona Kirk (3 goals, 6 draw controls) and Maura Smith (14 saves).

Villa Maria Academy defeated Gwynedd Mercy, April 14-3, April 20. The Hurricanes (7-1, 7-0) were led by Margie Carden (5 goals, 4 assists), Allie Meyer (2 goals, 2 draw controls), Alex Touey (7 draw controls), Maggie Traynor (2 goals, 2 induced turnovers), Kaelyn Wolfe (2 goals, 1 assist, 4 draws, 4 triggered turnovers) and Kyla Branco (10 saves).

Lacrosse in boys

Devon Prep defeated Father Judge, April 13-7, April 22. The Tide (4-2, 4-0) was led by Dan Brown (6 goals, 1 assist), Tyler Kenneson (3 goals, 3 assists), Niko DAlessandro (3 goals) and Liam Davies (7 saves).

Episcopal Academy defeated Germantown Academy, April 10-5, April 20. The Churchmen were led by Max Strid (4 goals), Dylan Jaszcz (3 goals), Nash Womack (7 saves) and Andrew McMeekin (won 10 of 14 faceoffs).

Basketball

Haverford School (13-2, 3-0) defeated Malvern Prep, 11-3, April 20. Ryan Reed went the distance for a complete game with 10 strikeouts and six shutout innings. Jonny Flieder had 2 hits and 3 RBIs, while Mike Tallarida and Eric Genther (2 RBIs) each had 3 hits. Will Ferris competed in a few RBIs for the Fords.

Lower Merion defeated Marple Newtown on April 21 3-0. Jake Krimsky threw six shutout innings to take the victory for the Aces (4-4 in the Central League).

Softball

Conestoga defeated Springfield, 10-9, April 21 with a seven-run rally in the seventh inning. Katie Chuss and Kate Clement each had three hits (including a triple), and Libby Winters and Casey Kovarick hit home runs.

Episcopal Academy defeated Shipley 6-0 on April 22 when Emma Tansky threw a no-hitter, walking only once and striking out 16 batters. She was 2-for-4 with a double at the plate.

Boys tennis

Devon Prep defeated Archbishop Carroll 4-1, April 20. For the Tide, Mitchell Bramlage on the first singles and Ryan Bill on the second singles won in straight sets.

Episcopal Academy defeated Malvern Prep, 7-0, April 22. The Churchmen took victories over singles from Niki Lavu, Gavin Schmidt and John Bishop.

The Churchmen defeated Springside Chestnut Hill, 7-0, April 20, and won all seven games in straight sets, including Niki Lavu (first singles), Gavin Schmidt (second singles), and John Bishop (third singles).

Radnor defeated Uper Darby, 7-0, April 20, and won all seven games in straight sets, including Heonjin Kim (first singles), Sam Hilbert (second singles) and JP Pruett (third singles).

golf

Agnes Irwin lost to Academy of Notre Dame, 237-271, at Gulph Mills April 22. The Owls who scored low was Lilly Press (47), and the AIS team celebrated their senior golfers, Brynne Gallagher and Isabella DeRosa. For Academy of Notre Dame, Stef Bonini shot a 45.