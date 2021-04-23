Players from the US and Canada on cancellation of IIHF Women’s World Championship 2021: ‘Women’s hockey. . . earns more ‘





On Wednesday, the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship was canceled after the province of Nova Scotia felt uncomfortable hosting it following an increase in COVID-19 cases. The news was unexpected after the county’s chief medical officer, Dr. Robert Strang, said the day before that everything was ready. According to Hockey Canada, there were protocols to keep the players and staff away from the public during the May 6-16 event in Halifax and Truro. While everyone understands the desire to protect Nova Scotians from COVID-19, the county reported a spike in cases where the move left players from the 10 countries set to compete heartbroken. On Thursday, a number of them took to social media. Women’s World Championship canceled: why and now what? “Today we would find out our squad,” said Canadian forward Blayre Turnbull, who is from Nova Scotia. “The other teams would arrive in Halifax. I was so excited that they would experience what it’s like to play hockey in Nova Scotia, to feel the pride of the people here, but instead we pack our bags to go home. go where we’ll wait again for answers about what happens next. “ I am completely disappointed in Nova Scotias Province’s decision to cancel WWC 2021.

The health and safety of the people of Nova Scotia has always been our number one priority. To ensure this, Hockey Canada, our medical staff and the IIHF have implemented these protocols: pic.twitter.com/NzrpnIbEV1 Blayre turnbull (@ katbt617) April 22, 2021 US Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield tweeted a statement on Thursday evening. The team would leave for Halifax on Thursday. “We are all broken. Devastated for so many reasons,” she wrote. “But to find out that there was no contingency plan and that the IIHF is returning 250 of the best players in the world to their homes today, ‘we are looking for new dates’ is simply unacceptable.” Coyne Schofield called for more transparency and answers, asking why the tournament was not moved like the U18 Men’s World Championship, in which the host, USA Hockey, moved it from Michigan to Texas. “Like so many of us, I’m tired of saying this … but even more exhausted by feeling it: women’s hockey deserves more and better again,” she added. “We deserve a World Cup before the end of this hockey season, it’s been 739 days since the last.” (The 2020 edition has been canceled due to the pandemic.) Canadian defender Sarah Nurse also commented on the news, saying, “I am more than frustrated.” I’m so sad. The protocols, time and energy that we have put into having our first World Championship in over 2 years … completely kiboshed (the day before the team arrives) without any discussion. We are such a resilient group and we have shown it over and over again, but I am more than frustrated. https://t.co/lO7cFNkmWr Sarah nurse (@ nursey16) April 22, 2021 Forward Jill Saulnier, who is also from Halifax, posted on Instagram her thoughts, including repeatedly the protocols implemented and how the security of the province was of paramount importance. “I woke up today with a pit in my stomach. I wish it was the nerves of race day, but it wasn’t,” she began before concluding, “I love this province, but I’m so disappointed with it. the decision to rob us of this dream. “







