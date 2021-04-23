Preview: Denver returns to Golden State in their first match-up since Jamal Murray injury





The Denver Nuggets will be the Golden State Warriors while the two teams continue to fight for the playoff position. Their last game on April 12 was infamous. Denver recorded their 20th loss of the season, but their biggest loss came when Jamal Murray tore his ACL. Warriors superstar Steph Curry hit all cylinders, dropping 53 points at 10-18 from the three-point line. Denver also helped Draymond Green to his highest-scoring game of the season with 18 points. Since that loss, the Nuggets have regained their way of winning as they seek their fifth straight win. During their four-game win streak, they averaged 124 points per game, while giving up 111. Jokic was Denvers’ top scorer in their last three games and he’s trying to solidify his MVP case against the best shooter in Steph Curry. Who: Denver Nuggets (31-20, 18-10 away) vs Golden State Warriors (29-30, 17-10 home) When: 8:00 PM MST Where: Chase Center How to Watch / Listen: ESPN, Denver Stiffs don’t condone piracy … unless it’s the romanticized 18th century type. AltitudeTV where available. League Pass for non-Denver market viewers. Appear on Zoom. 92.5 FM KKSE Altitude Sports Radio Rival Blog: Golden State of Mind Expected starting lineups: GS: PG Stephen Curry, SG Kent Bazemore, SF Andrew Wiggins, PF Draymond Green, C Kevon Looney THE: PG Facundo Campazzo, SF Will Barton, SF Aaron Gordon, PF Michael Porter Jr., C. Nikola Jokic Injuries: Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Eric Paschall, James Wiseman Limit sales The Nuggets made 20 sales in their last game with Golden State. That led to 21 Warrior points and a nine point loss in Denver. Golden States roster is filled with positionless guards and attackers eager to get their hands on passing lanes. They are ranked 6th in the NBA in stealing sessions, so Denver will have to spend a premium on looking after the basketball. Get ready to run Steph Curry is a non-stop, relentless attacking player. If he has the ball, he’s one of the most dangerous players in the league, but if he doesn’t have the ball, he’s the most dangerous. He will run through the attack like a maze of corn, and if you’re not careful he will eventually be wide open for three. Denver guards better get their court shoes ready, as Steph is arguably the most conditioned athlete in the NBA. Three-point shooting The Nuggets don’t need to shoot 50% of 3s, but they do need to hit some timely 3s if they want to keep up with this Warriors attack. Last matchup, Denver shot 31% from 8-26 of three, while Steph led the Golden State to 41% shooting on 18-44 tries. JaMychal Green, Facu Campazzo and Will Barton have found their pass from outside the arch. If they can keep giving Denver that much-needed offensive hit, that will fit in perfectly with Jokic’s and MPJ’s consistent score.

