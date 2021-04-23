‘It’s time to finally learn the rules for crickets’: Pep Guardiola thanks ‘friend’ Virat Kohli for the RCB shirt

Pep Guardiola is one of the most successful managers in football history. The Manchester City manager has won several tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Bundesliga and the Premier League. Guardiola’s Manchester City is currently on track to win the EPL title this year.

However, Guardiola recently uploaded a video to social media saying that ‘it’s time to learn cricket rules’. Guardiola received an RCB shirt and thanked ‘friend’ Virat Kohli for the gesture.

It’s time to finally learn the rules of crickets. Thanks to my friend @ virat.kohli for the shirt. Now it’s your turn to use your Man City shirt, ‘Guardiola said in an Instagram post.

There is a connection between Guardiola and Kohli as they had an online conversation last year talking about the game.

Guardiola admitted during an Instagram live with India captain Virat Kohli last year that playing behind closed doors is weird and the games feel more like a friendly with no fans.

It is not the same without people. It’s like a friendly game, it’s not the same. We have to do it because the show has to go on. We want them to come back. It’s a completely different game (without fans). You feel that bad moments are less bad moments and good moments are less good moments. Playing behind closed doors is weird, Guardiola told Kohli during the Instagram live hosted by Puma India.

Kohli also echoed Guardiola’s feelings when he revealed he felt weird playing IPL 2020 in empty stadiums.

We came here and prepared for three weeks and I was so excited because it was the first game in six months. When I stepped out onto the field the excitement level went down, it was nothing. All the excitement went away, he said.