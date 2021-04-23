Dylan Jones is a great catch for CBA football





COLONIE – Dylan Jones’ routes are meticulously executed and often result in big plays for the Christian Brothers Academy football team. Whatever Jones tries to accomplish for the brothers, he usually gets the job done. The senior high appears to continue to impact the gridiron on Friday night.

“He’s going from start to finish for us,” said CBA coach Joe Burke. “He’s started going both ways for us for three years now and he’s kicking, kicking field goals and extra points. He’s a very talented kid. He does those things in practice every day. What we always try to teach kids,” are you. practice the way you are going to perform (in games). Dylan is a kid who took advantage of that. “

The dedication to hone his craft and dedication to his team is something Burke values ​​immensely. The player and person who is Jones has secured his next destination as last week he decided to play his college football for Sacred Heart University. Thursday afternoon, Jones spent time mentoring some of his younger teammates through practice. On Friday, he will try to help the Brothers (2-3 in total) to an upset victory in the Class AA playoffs against Liberty Division No. 1 seed Shaker (5-0). “I know the guys are excited about the opportunity to play. For seniors like Dylan, whether it’s six or ten games – it’s games,” said Burke. “Having that opportunity to move on is important. Dylan has been a big part of our program. … His hard work really paid off. He’s our go-to man and he has been since he was a sophomore. was raised. “ Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Section II football season from 2020 has shifted to the current Fall Season II format which ran in March and April. This season’s playoffs, which will be held over a seven-week season, are not technically sections, but the winner between CBA and Shaker will compete for the Class AA standings title next week. “I always look forward to it, whatever it is called,” said Jones of this season’s unique playoffs. “To be able to play football is great. The weather has been amazing. Like the weather, this game is unpredictable. It could be anyone’s. That’s the best part.” During the 2019 Section II Class AA playoffs, Shaker was undefeated and the best seed entered the playoffs. However, the Blue Bison fell in the semi-finals at the expense of Guilderland. Shaker is the only unbeaten Class AA team this season to compete in Friday’s game against the Brothers. “A lot of people didn’t think Guilderland would win and they did,” Jones said. “It’s everyone’s game. We saw that last year. I think it is this year. If we come out as the underdog and play disciplined, who knows what will happen?” Despite the Brothers coming in on Friday in the middle of a three-game loss streak, Burke knows that every time Jones dons a CBA uniform, a player performs at a high level for 48 minutes. An example of the senior’s tenacity came in a 46-7 loss to Shenendehowa on April 1 during a rolling snowstorm. During the third quarter, Jones took in a 70-meter touchdown from Andrew Pemrick – he made an excellent jump ball against Shenendehowa’s striking defensive defender Dyvante Terrelonge. “I want that to rub off on everyone,” Jones said. “I like to compete against everyone who plays against me. I want to have the same kind of competitive advantage. From my second, junior and senior years, I always want to be competitive and the best there is.” “Dylan has grown a lot since he got here,” Burke said. “As a younger boy he worked really hard. As a junior he worked hard and this season the kids are seeing how hard he works and it carries over to the other kids. We have a fairly young team and he spends time with some of them working on route running and things they have to do defensively to be in the right place. Hopefully they’ll benefit from listening to a veteran. ” As a junior, Jones earned Times Union Large School first-team honors at wide receiver as he landed 33 passes for 733 yards and eight touchdowns. This season, he has caught 21 passes for 437 yards (20.6 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. He also has a defensive touchdown on security. “Anyone can take a football. It’s what you do next. You have to make a game,” said Jones, saying his speed is his biggest improvement since joining the varsity in 2018. “You have to make a move, make a stiff arm or a twisting motion, and just make a game.” Jones has proven to be a reliable presence and leader for the Brothers. Football has not always been easy for seniors. He even wondered if it was even the sport for him growing up. ‘It didn’t look too good in Pop Warner. My mom told me to stick around, ”Jones said. “My dad almost got to the professional level and that motivated me. It still motivates me.” Michael Jones starred at CBA and later teamed up with Burke as members of the semi-pro Albany Metro Mallers. Jones died in 2013 at the age of 50. “When I got here, I didn’t know what role I was going to play and what effect I would have on the program,” said Jones. “Once you are part of something bigger than yourself, it motivates you.” “Dylan is very committed. 