Broadcaster Tennis Channel hit out for an unimaginable foul





Tennis channel ‘Tennis Channel’ seemed to be making a mistake (photo left) after using a photo of legend Arthur Ashe in place of the young Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime (photo right). (Images: Twitter / Getty Images) Major tennis broadcaster ‘Tennis Channel’ has been called up after appearing to make a mistake photographing Canadian star Felix Auger Aliassime on the Barcelona Open. Auger-Aliassime took on his countryman Denis Shapavolov in the round of 16 at the Barcelona Open with players like Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas also in a blockbuster day full of matches. ‘CLASS ACT’: Ash Barty’s brilliant answer to the divisive tennis issue ‘I AM CURED’: The shocking ‘return’ of Tennis Great after a backflip in retirement WOW: Roger and Mirka Federer’s brutal setback in the $ 92 million relocation plan Tennis Channel broadcast the matches, but the image, posted on social media, appeared to show tennis legend Arthur Ashe in the picture instead of the young Canadian superstar. A pioneer in tennis and the sports world in the 1960s and 1970s, Ashe was the first black man to win the US Open (1968), the Australian Open (1970) and Wimbledon (1975). Arthur was also the first black man to represent the US in the Davis Cup, which he won five times. Auger-Aliassime was the only black tennis player in the Tennis Channel line-up and the mistake caused quite a stir on social media. Many top tennis reporters retweeted the image, while fans called out to the Tennis Channel to ‘do it better’ in the current climate. Despite the furor on social media, Auger-Aliassime played a sensational match to beat fellow countryman Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-3 for one of his best wins. He will take on Tsitsipas after the number 2 seed continues in good form to beat the Aussie Alex de Minaur. Tennis stars will speak out in 2020 after BLM movement Last year was a big moment for black tennis players following the Black Lives Movement. Americans Serena Williams and Francis Tiafoe spoke about their struggles as black men and women in tennis last year. Williams claimed she was “underpaid and undervalued.” throughout her career because she was a black tennis player. Story continues While Tiafoe admitted that he can feel like an outsider due to the lack of diversity in tennis. Young star Coco Gauff also used her platform during the Black Lives Movement to evoke change in the community. Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that explores the often brutal mental toil that elite athletes go through in pursuit of greatness: click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.

