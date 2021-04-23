Fairfax loses regional hockey championships to Woodson | Article





T.This past weekend, the Fairfax Lions women’s field hockey team took on the Woodson High Cavaliers in the final of the Occoquan Regional Final. The Lions reached the final with a bye in the first round, then by beating West Springfield in a 7-1 blowout last week. The Lions followed suit with another dominant win over TC Williams High with a 6-0 game. This was the rubber match for the old rivals, in 2018 Fairfax lost to Woodson in the district final but won against them in the regional final. In 2020, the reverse happened when Fairfax won the district championship, while Woodson defeated Fairfax in the regional final. The first half of the game saw strong defense from both teams, Woodson made a massive five-minute drive, but the Lions knocked back the potential attack. The defense held its own in the second quarter and ended scoreless at half-time. In the second half, the Lions would have several opportunities with corners, but Woodsons’ defense was again strong enough to weather the storm. After the first hour of play, the game was scoreless at zero. The first overtime would result in three corners for Woodson as they threatened to break the Lions defense. Both teams were still winless at the end of extra time. The second extra time would result in a corner kick for the Lions, enabling a goal from the Lions # 2 Emma Abromavage at around 10:30 am. Unfortunately for Fairfax, the referee took away the goal due to a call from play in danger. The game would again go scoreless and would lead to one-on-one action. The Lions went head-to-head for the first time this season. Woodson took the lead when # 13 Gwyneth Durosko got the first goal. The Lions would have a harder time if # 11 Halley Beaudoin were tackled by the Woodson goalkeeper, this would give Fairfax a freestyle taken by Abromavage who would tie it up. Woodson would re-take the lead after a goal from # 9 Allie Maahs. The Lions would continue to get a rougher response from the Woodson goalkeeper when # 4 Piper Rodgers was tackled, Abromavage would again take the score at 2-2 in the evening. Woodsons # 5 Maria Page would score and regain the lead, which would be offset by the Lions # 8 Sara Silarszka for a 3-3 draw. It would be Woodson’s # 3 Zoe Hite who would score the winning goal and Woodson would win the regional championship and advance to the state tournament to be held next Tuesday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos