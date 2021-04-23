Who Should Choose Bengal In 2021 NFL Draft? Investigation of Penei Sewell vs. Ja’Marr Chase vs. Kyle Pitts

The Bengals don’t have to take a quarterback with a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

They did that last year with Joe Burrow, the No. 1 pick who has imparted an aura of optimism to a franchise that has the second-worst record in the NFL since 2018.

The Bengals have options with the number 5 pick, as the first four picks can be quarterbacks. The choice will likely come down to three intriguing prospects: Oregon tackle PeneiSewell, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts or LSU receiver Ja’MarrChase.

Sporting News lists the pros and cons of each choice and details our decision:

PeneiSewell, OT, Oregon

Sewell allowed one bag in 1,376 snaps in two seasons with the ducks. The 6-foot-6,325-pound tackle has been opted out of his junior season, but he is considered the best offensive lineman in the 2020 class. He played left tackle as a sophomore but was recruited as a security guard.

So why is this even a discussion? The Bengals drafted Jonah Williams in the first round in 2019, and that’s it doesn’t sound like he’s moving in. Cincinnati also signed Riley Rieff in a correct tackle. Depth in the offensive line is nice and yes it’s a priority as Burrow took 32 sacks in 10 games last season.

So, would the Bengals ride those tackles and go for a different impact player?

Yes’MarrChase, WR, LSU

Chase also chose the 2020 football season after a record season at LSU in 2020. He finished with 85 receptions for 1,785 yards, an incredible 21.0 yards per reception and 20 TDs as Burrow’s favorite target on a national championship team.

The 208-pound six-foot receiver has been out for a season, but he’s the prototype WR1 in the NFL game and a natural replacement for AJ Green who ranks second in receiving yards and TDs in franchise history . Green left for Arizona this low season. The Bengals still have a 1-2 pairing with Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, but those two receivers combined for 10 TDs last season. A true first receiver has to be a two-digit TD player, and Chase would have that potential not to mention a previous connection to Burrow.

That said, Chase didn’t play last season and Alabama receiver DeVontaSmith and Jaylen Waddle took advantage of that absence. They could be in that discussion as the first recipient to be included in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Pitts, who caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 TDs as a junior at Florida last season, could change the entire complexion of the offense. He’s already making comparisons to Pro Football Hall of Fame recipient Calvin Johnson.

The dimensions are dazzling. Pitts, who is 6 feet-5 and 245 pounds, has an 83-inch wingspan, runs a 4.44-in dash from 40 feet, and has a 33.5-inch vertical. Drew Sample had 40 catches for 349 yards and a TD last season, but he’s more of a possession receiver. Pitts is useful on the field as well as in the red zone, and several teams with top 10 tips want to make this move.

Would this be the first daring game of the first round? The Bengals have tried this move before with Jermaine Gresham (2010) and Tyler Eifert (2013).

Verdict

A quick look at four remarkable mock concepts shows that all three choices are a possibility. Mel Kiper and Vinnie Iyer have the Bengals taking Sewell, ToddMcShayhas Chase and Daniel Jeremiah have Pitts.

Pro Football Hall of Fame tackles Anthony Munoz, who spent 13 seasons with the Bengals, endorses Sewell’s choiceSewell could break in while Reiff plays on a one-year proof-it deal, and then be that franchise tackle protecting Burrow for the next decade. He is the safest choice, and Cincinnati would have a receiver like Terrace Marshall Jr. in the second round. can add.

Sewell doesn’t have to be Munoz. Oregon gear just has to be reliable gear.

Pitts would be a splash, but there are other teams, including Atlanta at number 4, could be in the mix for the tight ending. Pitts would no doubt be a trailblazing presence in that attack, but there is an inherent risk. in taking a tight ending with a top five pick.

Chase would make more sense than Pitts. He has a connection with Burrow, and that would be leverage for the franchise quarterback. This would also improve the passing attack on the field. SN’s Vinnie Iyer has seven tackles to be selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft There is depth at that position and Cincinnati could find an offensive lineman in the second round.

Our best guess? Cincinnati should take Sewell, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they take Chase.