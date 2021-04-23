Cricket Australia is leaving Travis Head, Will Pucovski from the 17-man contract list ahead of the Ashes summer





Travis Head and Will Pucovski have failed to make the list of Cricket Australia (CA) 17-man contracts for the 2021/22 season. Key points: Head and Pucovski both played in the Australian test series against India

Head and Pucovski both played in the Australian test series against India Joe Burns, Mitch Marsh and Matthew Wade have been dropped from the contract list

Joe Burns, Mitch Marsh and Matthew Wade have been dropped from the contract list Cameron Green has been awarded a CA contract CA handed out 20 men’s contracts in 2020, but chose to cut that number for the coming year, with a Twenty20 World Cup in India and an Ashes series at home. All-rounder Cameron Green, who made his Test debut in Adelaide last December in Australia’s series against India, has been awarded a national contract. But fellow young gun Pucovski, widely regarded as the main contender to open the batter against England next summer alongside David Warner, was overlooked. Head, Joe Burns, Mitch Marsh and Matthew Wade, who have received CA contracts for the 2020/21 season, have been dropped from the list. Former Vice-captain Head, along with Burns, was dropped from the Test side midway through Australia’s series against India. But Head was selected on the most recent test crew for a tour of South Africa that was eventually cut short due to the COIVD-19 pandemic. Snubbed players can get a CA contract if they play enough international matches in the coming year. Will Pucovski made his Test debut in January. ( AAP: Dean Lewins “There will be a significant amount of international cricket played in all formats over the next 12 months and the door to national selection has never been closed to players outside of this list,” said Trevor Hohns, chairman of CA’s selectors. The national selection panel continues to hold Joe Burns, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis in high esteem and expect them, and many others in Australian cricket, to continue to advocate strong cases. “There will continue to be opportunities and support for players outside of this group to represent Australia and earn an upgrade to a central contract.” Reducing the number of contracts is a shift from years past, when CA sometimes gave out deals based on potential rather than performance. “We have seen format specialization become more prevalent in recent seasons, resulting in a broader group of players representing Australia, often outside the original list of contracted players,” said Hohns. “Second, we want to create an environment where players strive for national selection through consistent domestic performance and earn national contracts through consistent international performance.” CA men’s contract list for 2021/22: Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Adam Zampa MONKEY

