Penn State Football Design Profiles | Shaka Toney Ready To Shock The NFL World | Penn State Football News

To say that Shaka Toneys’ career at Penn State was a success would be an understatement.
In five years with the James Franklins program, Toney went from making the All-Big Ten second team to the All-Big Ten first team, finishing eighth all-time on the program’s leaderboard.
After climbing the performance ladder in Happy Valley, Toney will take the next step in his football journey by entering this year’s NFL Draft.
Here’s a look at Toneys’ reconnaissance report ahead of April’s draft.
Statistics:
Age: 23
Height: 1.8 meters
Weight: 242 lbs
Projected round set up: round 4 – round 6
Player comparison: Dante Fowler Jr.
Scouting report:
During his career at Penn State, Shaka Toney fought for his spot until he could make a name for himself as one of the best pass rushers in all of college football.
While he may have a smaller, sturdier build for a traditional defensive purpose, Toney has used speed to his advantage over the course of his college career.
On his Pro Day, Toney came off the blocks quickly and posted a 4.51 40-yard dash, good for second from all defensive ends. He only followed his Nittany Lion counterpart Jayson Owehs 4.37.
Strictly a defensive goal in his four years on the field for the Nittany Lions, Toney can project more as an outside linebacker to professional scouts and general managers.
Since build, especially arm length, is an important area of interest for defensive goals in the modern NFL, Toneys’s lack of it would be the reason for a positional switch.
As a fast defensive lineman, Toney has done a good job for the past three seasons flying past collegiate attack lines and getting to the quarterback who collected five or more sacks.
However, the NFL is a different story.
As important as physical attributes are for defensive purposes, size can be even more important for offensive linemen.
Toney’s speed probably won’t be able to anchor his game against the NFL’s gigantic offensive linemen.
This opens the possibility for Toney to switch between defensive end and outside linebacker in a hybrid defense.
Best Fit: Arizona Cardinals
There aren’t too many teams that continue to run hybrid or multiple defense in the current NFL.
For Toney, a sub-par defensive goal that could potentially work magic in this defense plan, his options may be limited when it comes to the day of the trek.
However, there are a few teams that still run this scheme, including the Arizona Cardinals.
It doesn’t take much to see why Toney would be an ideal place in Arizona.
Chandler Jones and Haason Reddick have both gone from defensive end to outside linebacker in their careers with the Cardinals.
Arizona just seems to have a way of turning substandard defensive goals into top line backers from the outside.
With Jones injuring a two-time All-Pro squad for most of 2020, and Reddick set to play for Carolina in the fall, it’s time for the Cardinals to rethink their future at edge rusher.
Replacing a player like Reddick who had 55 tensions and 12.5 sacks in 2020 is a challenge, if there is one team that can find a noble replacement its Arizona.
In 2020, the Cardinals picked Isaiah Simmons in the first round, arguably one of the most versatile prospects the world of football has ever seen.
With that in mind, it’s clear the Cardinals are intrigued by players with unique potential, and Toney certainly fits that form.
