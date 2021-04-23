Holland Christian girls tennis tops Holland

The tennis team of the Dutch girls’ team hosted Holland Christian on Thursday afternoon for a non-conference match.

The Maroons came out victorious and defeated the Dutch 7-1. The lone victory for the Netherlands came from the number 2 doubles of Liv Ceithaml and Delaney Lynch. Ceithaml and Lynch were won with a score of 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-6.

“While this was not the result we wanted, it was great to see some closer games than when we played them for Spring Break,” said Holland coach Kyle Kreps. “Holland Christian is a strong team, especially with their singles line-up. We will learn from today and use it to move us forward.”

Holland Christian dominated winning the rest of the runs on the afternoon. Hope Rhoades won the No. 1 singles match with a score of 6-1, 6-4 Maggie Shoemaker won the No. 2 singles match with 6-1, 6-1 Marissa Baker swept the No. 3 singles 6-0, 6- 0. In the last singles match, Bria Lampen got away with a 6-1,6-0 victory for the Maroons.

In the doubles, Sophie Mulder and Kayla Vandenberg featured in the number 1 singles for HC with a score of 6-4, 6-1. In the No. 3 doubles, Lilly DeVries and Larissa Bol took a 6-0, 6-2 victory for the Maroons and in the last game of the day, Abi Kraal and Hannah Streling had to fight for a4-6, 6-3, 10- 4 victory.

GIRLS TENNIS

Union 5, Zeeland East 3

The Chix had a tough time in the singles matches on Thursday, but earned all their points in the doubles.

Elise Jackson and Lily Sanchez won 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 doubles. In the No. 3 doubles match, Brooke Lewis and Megan Thompson led their opponent 2-0, 2-0. In the last game of the afternoon, Megan DeVisser and Lucy McRae took a 2-0.2-0 victory.

GIRLS TRACK

Saugatuck 68, Gobles 60

The Trailblazers continue their legendary streak of not losing in a duel since 2012 in a close encounter with Gobles.

Freshman Maya Veldt finished in first place in the 400 M with a time of 1: 10.57. In the 800, senior Jillian Johnson finished on top with a time of 2: 55.31. Veldt won gold in the 1600 and finished in5: 56.06. Johnson came back to take the crown in the 3200 with a time of 17:27.62.

Senior Bailey Morrow came in first of the 100 hurdles with a personal record time of 55.02. The 4X400 relay saw Saugatuck take the top prize again with a time of 4: 43.96. In the 4X800 relay, the team of Sydney Stickel, Anna DeYoung, Samantha Sixberry and Veldt topped the podium with a time of 13: 08.49.

In the field events, Catherine Pond claimed first place in the pole vault 6-0.

BOYS TRACK

Saugatuck 81, Gobles 48

The Trailblazers dominated Gobles in this game to continue their winning streak.

In the 100, freshman William Doucette came in first with a time of 1 p.m. JuniorBenny Diaz was victorious in the 200 with a time of 23.45. In the 400, Kurtis Bronz won by setting a new personal best of 59.22. In the 800, senior Nik Pettinga claimed the gold by finishing in 2: 26.75. In the 1600’s, Max Sharnas was victorious and set a new personal best with a time of 4: 25.46. He continued his dominance in the long distances, winning the 3200 with another PR of 9: 45.72. Diaz claimed first place in both the 100 and 300 hurdles with times of 15.94 and 42.37, respectively.

The relays were good for Saugatuck too. The 4X100 team of William Doucette, Oliver Jimmerson, Will Ayers and Robert Borst took the top prize with a time of 51.61. In the 4X200 relay, Doucette, Jimmerson, Casey Mathieu and Borst took first place in 1: 50.06.

In the field events, Cayden Schrekengust came away with first place in both the shot put and discus throw with throws of 36-09.50 and 92-03, both of which are PRs. Sophomore Luke Gorgas earned the pole vault victory by releasing 9-06.00.

BASKETBALL

Brody Peterson took the win with 4.2 innings, twice, two walks and seven kilometers. Offensively, Ben Peterson hit 3-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Brody Peterson was 2-3 with anRBI and Arun scored for the Blackhawks. Easton DeRoo added an RBIdouble, while Dylan Schut had an RBI-single and Nathan Griffin a two-RBI-single.

Fennville lost game two to Saugatuck 8-13 in five innings. Brody Peterson led the Blackhawksoffense by going 2-3. Ben Peterson, Paul Anaya and Xavier Mendoza-Huynh each singled, while Easton DeRoo singled.

Saugatuck scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth. John Roberts (1-0) took the win in relief. Lucas Czarnecki goes 2-4 (triple, threeRBI’s, threeruns), Joey Antel 2-3 (double, RBI), while Sid Greenwood goes 2-3. Hartgerink (twoRBI’s) Hoezee (twoRBI’s) Jablonski (RBI) Roberts (RBI) and Colin Garcia all singled.

Zeeland East 18, Grand Rapids Union 0

Zeeland East closed the 3-game sweep against Grand Rapids Union on Thursday-afternoon and won 18-0 in 3 innings. Zeeland East had 12 basehits in the game, Brooks Huizenga led the way with two. Jeff Agar and Trevor Raade each had two RBIs, while Luke Gruppen, Sam Cochran and Brandon Claerbaut each scored two runs.

Caleb Schrotenboer threw a three innings no-hitter and struckout five batters. The Chix (8-1, 5-1 OK Green) will travel to Hudsonville on Friday for a single non-league game.

In a continuation of Tuesday’s suspended game, Fruitport scored twice in the 6th to win 4-3. Thano Klett made his first varsity-start on the mound and struckout 11 batters in five innings and gave up no earned runs. Wil Goodpaster, Brant Goodpaster and Nate Scholten all had two hits for Hamilton.

The Hawkeyes bounced back in the second game to win 9-2. Brant Goodpaster threw six innings, struckout six and gave up no more earned run. Brandon Lubbers had two hits, including a double, Hamilton is now 6-1 overall and 5-1 in OK Blue

SOFTBALL

Hamilton 13, Fruitport 2

The Hawkeyes took another big win on Thursday-evening with Madie Jamrog leading the circle.

She moved to 5-0 in the season and threw five innings, giving up three hits and striking out nine batters.

At the plate, she hit 3-5 with a homerun, stolen base and two RBIs. Raya VanderZwaag went 2-5, with three runs and an RBI Abby VandenBerg went 3-5, scored two runs, earned an RBI and doubled.

“It was a good road victory in the league,” said coach Mark Behnke. “If you have five batters with multi-hit games, you will probably like the scoreboard you see at the end.”

Zeeland West 8, Mona Shores 6

Zeeland West 13, Mona Shores 2

The scoring started in the first with Carly Sleeman riding Lily Brower running and stealing second. Sleeman scored on a passed ball later in the inning. Dux added four more in the top of the second. Emily Brands led off the inning with a single. Jordyn Smeyers has sacrificed her for second place. Two Dux walked and Brower scored second with a single into left field. Sleeman placed Broer with a line-drive double and later scored on another ball from the past.

The Sailors fought back in the fourth to bring in three and then the two teams exchanged runs to end the game with an 8-6 win for the Dux.

Junior Emily Brands took the win on the mound for the Dux. She threw seven innings and gave up six runs on nine hits, three strikeouts and two walks.

The Dux were ready for game two. They exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to end the game under run-rule 18-2.

Dux scored in every inning and had eleven hits in the game, including two big homeruns by Alexa Brott and Carly Sleeman. Pounded the team by going 3-3. Brott with a homerun, singles, doubles and three RBI’s. Sleeman with a homerun, two doubles and three RBI’s. Lily Brower had two hits, Morgan Patrick and Emily Brands each had two hits, each in two runs. Jordyn Smeyers also contributed a goal for the win. The Dux took advantage of Sailors’ mistakes and were extremely aggressive on the bases.

Freshman Alexa Brott collected her fifth win of the season, pitching four innings, giving up two runs on four hits, striking out four and walking none.

BOYS GOLF

Holland Christian comes second on OK Blue Jamboree

Holland Christian boys finished second at the OK Blue Conference Jamboreeat Pigeon Creek with a score of 165. Spring Lake won with a 160.

Isaiah Lowe led the way for Maroons with a 39, and Cade VandenBosch was right behind him with a 40. Isaiah Geerlings had a 42 and Drew Schutz a 44. Corbin VandenBrinks 45 broke the tiebreaker with Allendale so that the Maroons finished second.

West Ottawa comes sixth at WWI Jamboree

The Panthers hosted the jamboree and finished sixth. FreshmanWill Niziolek led the way with a 46. Senior Andrew Meiste shot 48, junior Gavin Hardy shot 50, while Phomore. Jackson Wiegerink added a 52.

WATER POLO FOR GIRLS

Zeeland 14, Forrest Hills 5

The Zeeland Water Polo Team for Women hosted Forest Hills on Thursday evening and came away with a 14-5 victory. Zeeland jumped out to a 7-1 lead after a quarter and built up a 9-4 lead during half-time.

Goals for ZeePolo were: Rylee Fowler (six), Kelsy Toth (four), Katelyn Inman (four) and Bri Johnson (one). Toth and Fowler led the team with five games each and Toth led the team with two assists.

“It was great to see the team come out and do exactly the things we were working on earlier this week. We played a great game and got better from start to finish.” Coach Vruggink

GIRLS SOCCER

Saugatuck 7, Lawton 0

Karrisa Moerler and Kasey Losik each scored three goals that night to lead the offensive attack. Eva Kierzek completed the Saugatuck score with one goal, while Adele Nieuwsma and Iris Kuipers scored an assist each. Grace Greenwood and Dayna Crough combined a shutout in the net. Saugatuck slides to 4-0-1 on the season and is now 2-0 in the SAC.

Mona Shores 8, Holland 0

The Dutch traveled to Mona Shores and fell to a very strong Sailors team 8-0. The Netherlands played well, but Mona Shores was a formidable opponent.

“We tried our best, but it wasn’t good enough to slow them down,” said coach Greg Ceithaml. “I was happy that we kept fighting the whole game. It could have been daunting, but the girls became more and more assertive despite the score. I am very proud of the way the team handles itself in adversity.”

The Netherlands is now 1-3 of the season.

BOYS LACROSSE

West Ottawa 17, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 13

Trent Mulder scored eight points for the Panthers with three goals and five assistants. Brennan Clark scored four goals to lead the attack and Michael Jonas, Alex Toth and Hayden Kollewehr each had four points. Kobie Garcia had 5 ground balls and several takeaways on the defense. Ian Geiersbach had 17 saves in the net.