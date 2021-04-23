Sports
Northwestern hockey falls to Ohio State in Big Ten Semifinals
No. 3 Northwestern lost to No. 7 Ohio State 2-1 in overtime Thursday, ending their quest for a Big Ten championship.
(The loss) stinks, said coach Tracey Fuchs. We didn’t have the best first half, but we came back and played really strong.
The Wildcats (11-5, 5-3 Big Ten) played twice against Buckeyes (7-8, 2-5 Big Ten) in the regular season and won both games in overtime. This time, Fuchs said the team had their work done.
The Buckeyes were ready for revenge. Outshot by Ohio State 11-7, NUs’ defensive zone was put to the test early in the game when Buckeyes earned a corner kick in the first 15 minutes.
We had a tough first half, Ohio State was absolutely down our throats, said senior defender Christen Conley.
Ohio State sophomore midfielder and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Mackenzie Allessie led the way for the Buckeyes, coordinated six corner tries and scored the tying run.
But freshman goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz took up the challenge and scored six saves. Conley and junior defender Kayla Blas backed the Houston native and played a vital role in protecting the NU’s cage.
Christian and Kayla are two of the most consistent players I’ve had on the program, Fuchs said. They held us all season so I can’t say enough about them.
Cats’ attack started slower than usual, but picked up towards the end of the first quarter. Freshman midfielder Maddie Zimmer helped lead the team to some back-to-back corners. But the Cats’ game was quickly slowed in the next 15 minutes of the second quarter, giving the Buckeyes four shots.
NOW opened the second half strongly on their defensive end, blocking the corner of Ohio State junior midfielder Emma Goldeans. To make things even harder, the Cats were a man down after freshman midfielder Katie Jones received a green card in the 38th minute.
With only ten players on the field, the Cats held their own against another corner shot from Buckeyes until Jones came back into play. After a save by Skubisz, sophomore midfielder Ana Medina Garcia dribbled the ball down for a quick shot on the offensive side of the field.
She then found redshirt sophomore Bente Baekers, who scored a reverse shot to put the Cats to a late 1-0 lead. With 12 goals in the season, the score was her seventh consecutive goal in the past six games.
However, the Buckeyes responded with an own goal from Allessie to even the game in the 47th minute. With the end of the regulation fast approaching, the Cats held possession in their attacking circle for two failed penalty corner attempts. Soon NOW was a man down when Zimmer sat outside with a green card.
Zimmer, who was recently named The Big Ten Freshman of the Year, played a big part in Cats’ midfield line. They slowed the states’ rapid transition into Ohio and limited their offensive chances late in the game.
With the game still tied after 60 minutes, NOW went into third overtime this season against the Buckeyes. The main difference was that the team started with a man down, as Medina Garcia got a yellow card in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State junior forward Tess Maloney quickly grabbed the advantage, scoring the winning goal to take the Buckeyes to the Big Ten Championship Game. With only three at-large bids at the NCAA tournament, the question of whether Cats’ postseason will continue remains in the air.
I was hoping we would sneak in (the NCAA tournament), Fuchs said. I keep my fingers crossed because these guys worked so hard to get us in this position.
E-mail address: [email protected]
Twitter: @ sswann301
