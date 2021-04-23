NFL Draft: Joe Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence debate takes an interesting turn





The 2021 quarterback class has been tabbed as historical. Three talented passers-by will occupy the first three choices for the first time in more than 20 years. The even possible four quarterbacks represent the first four choices for the first time in history. All we really know is which quarterbacks go first, and no one precedes Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has been billed as a generational talent in the quarterback position since joining Clemson. But over the past year and a half, Joe Burrows’ presence has sparked a debate as to which quarterback is better. This debate has turned several times in recent seasons. An expert said last season that he preferred Burrow, the Bengals star QB, but Mel Kiper Jr. said Lawrence is the better player between the two this off-season. Now the discourse has taken a different turn. This time it is courtesy of an unnamed AFC Quarterbacks Coach. NFL.coms Tom Pelissero released the coaches: If you didn’t take him and you’re Jacksonville, and it turned out he was an eternal Pro Bowler, you’re never going to live up to it. They have to get him. I think the intangible assets are there. He can throw the ball. But he doesn’t have a unique, rare ability to play. Comparing last year to this year, Joe Burrow is chosen 100 times out of 100 over Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has long been seen as the best choice during these years NFL draft, even though it’s full of other top-tier quarterbacks. He has shown his potential in Clemson for the past three seasons, and is poised to become a solid player at the pro level as well. All the Bengals fans saw firsthand the unique skills Burrow possessed before his injury last season. If those traits continue to develop, it won’t be long before Burrow closes this argument for good. Regardless, if Lawrence gets to Jacksonville first, there should be plenty of fights between the two during their career. We don’t have to wait long, because the first will actually be in line this season as the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the trip to Paul Brown Stadium. Get the popcorn ready, with all the hype Lawrence has it could be a fun one.

