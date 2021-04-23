Cricket grounds where Olympic Games were held

The Queensland government, in an effort to strengthen its bid for the 2032 Olympics, has redeveloped the Brisbane Cricket Ground, commonly known as the Gabba.

Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, is one of the cities bidding for the hosting rights of the 2032 Olympic Games and is the preferred host of the International Olympic Committee.

“The IOC is considering seizing the momentum provided by Brisbane’s excellent 2032 project and the Australian Olympic Committee,” said a statement by the International Olympic Committee.

Should Brisbane acquire the hosting rights, it will become the third Australian city, after Melbourne and Sydney, to host the Olympic Games and the Gabba will be one of the main venues.

Interestingly enough, it was in the Gabba where the Indian cricket team completed the glorious Test Series victory over Australia earlier this year.

However, cricket has only appeared in the Olympics during the Paris Games in 1900.

However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) wants the sport to be part of the Olympics, possibly through the T10 format and already in Los Angeles 2028.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also backed the decision to include sport, agreeing to both men’s and women’s teams should cricket return to the Games.

The participation of the Indian women’s teams in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games next year has also been confirmed.

Cricket fields used in Olympic Games

While cricket has only played in the major event once, cricket fields have been used to host a number of Olympic events.

Melbourne Cricket Ground – Melbourne 1956

Melbourne hosted the 1956 Olympics and the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) served as the main stadium, where the opening and closing ceremonies took place and was the venue for the track and field events.

MCG also hosted the semi-finals and the final of hockey, in which India won gold by beating Pakistan. It was Indian hockey teams sixth consecutive first place at the Olympic Games.

Football matches, including the bronze medal and the gold medal, were also held at the stadium. Unfortunately, India missed a medal with a whisker and dropped 3-0 to Bulgaria in the bronze medal match. It still remains India’s best outing in football at the Olympics.

At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, the MCG hosted seven men’s football matches.

The Gabba – Sydney 2000

A further seven men’s football matches in Sydney 2000 were held at Gabba in Brisbane. These include selected matches from Group C and D.

It also hosted the quarter-final between Brazil and Cameroon. Ronaldinho scored the lone goal for Brazil while striking Patrick Mboma and Aaron Nguimbat sent Cameroon to the semi-finals.

Cameroon’s Patrick Mboma finds the top corner of the net with a spectacle …

Lords Cricket Ground – London 2012

Also known as the home of cricket, the Lords Cricket Ground served as the venue for the 2012 London Olympics.

The ground hosted the archery events – men’s individual, men’s team, women’s individual and women’s team.

Two spectator stands, which can accommodate up to 5,000 spectators, were built on the outfield in front of the main pavilion.

Great care was taken to protect the ground’s cricket pitches and to have them ready for the England-South Africa test match two weeks later.

The Lords Cricket Ground hosted archery events during the 2012 London Olympics.

“We understand it will be quite a challenge to patch the outfield in time for the test game, but we are going to make sure it is playable and safe,” said John Stephenson, then head of cricket, Marylebone Cricket Club. The Guardian.

Cricket stadiums have served as venues for the Olympic Games time and again. And with Brisbane gearing up for the 2032 Games and redeveloping the Gabba, it is certain that cricket pitches will continue to play a role in the Olympics, regardless of the sporting comeback to the Olympics.