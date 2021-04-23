Oklahoma Football: What to Watch in the Red-White Game

The spring soccer session effectively comes to an end for the Oklahoma Sooners this weekend with the annual Red-White Game. If the reports from the entire program are correct, the hunted crew can use the break. Expect the list of holdouts of the action to be extensive on Saturday.

However, a scrimmage is still being played. Gift certificates for local establishments are issued to lucky visitors. Side interviews with Sooner celebrities will be held. Walk-ons are getting their shot at glory. Build Me Up Buttercup and other family-friendly standards are pumped through the PA system at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

And, most importantly, judgments will be right or wrong. Here are some of the most important aspects of the pseudo game to watch.

Centre

If you’ve paid attention to reports from spring practice so far, the offensive line as a group has struggled to build a lot of cohesion in the camp. Creed Humphreys’ departure to the NFL left a huge gap in the middle, and nailing that spot could go a long way towards establishing the entire unit.

The original plan that came in the spring was for Chris Murray to slide over to Humphrey. The UCLA Transfer barely got wet feet on guard last season after a long wait for the NCAA to qualify him, so he remains an unknown amount to most fans. Murray is not lacking in competence, but the center also needs to coordinate the rest of OL in OUs schedule. Murray’s inexperience could mean this is an unreasonable expectation.

Andrew Raym seems to be the most likely alternative if things don’t click for Murray. Both should have time in the center on Saturday. Let’s see if the line works better with one on the field compared to the other.

The Williamses

The biggest story of spring is undoubtedly the game of real freshmen with the same last name.

By all means, Lincoln Riley has his next star quarterback now on campus in Caleb Williams. The five-star recruit from the Washington, DC area is impressed by his ability to charge land and air defenses. He will make his public debut in crimson and cream in the Red-White Game, and a few highlights seem almost certain. More importantly, get a better idea if he has the chops to back Spencer Rattler when he comes down.

Perhaps Caleb Williams will join another five-star rookie, Mario Williams, in the spring game. The Florida receiver has reportedly blinded the coaching staff in practice, calling for immediate playtime, like recent freshmen Ceedee Lamb and Marvin Mims. The recipient’s shaky status Trejan Bridges means that the development of Marios will take on even greater significance in the coming months.

Eric Gray

On a related note, with Seth McGowan’s running back in essentially the same jam as Bridges, the Sooners are starting to look skinny in the running back. Good thing RB coach Demarco Murray landed ex-Tennessee Volunteer Eric Gray from the transfer portal in the off-season.

The word on Gray is that while he doesn’t slow the ball to run, his skills as a receiver coming out of the backfield should add one more dangerous weapon to Riley’s arsenal. In a normal year, he might be a change of pace to complement the workhorse Kennedy Brooks. Brooks’s absence last fall, however, could level Gray for the top line of the depth chart. Let’s see if Riley puts Gray in a position to make a statement this weekend.

The comebacks

Brooks is one of three Sooners who want to return to work after a difficult 2020 campaign. His decision to sit out the season kept him from rushing at least a thousand meters for the third consecutive season. On Saturday, watch for signs of rust, assuming it’s not kept out of the scrimmage.

Talented defensive lineman Jalen Redmond also missed 2020 of his own accord, although the break allowed him to recover from off-season shoulder surgery. Midwest City’s product grew during the hiatus to equip itself to play three-tech defensive tackle in OU’s four-man front. Redmond isn’t allowed to see the field this weekend either, but if he’s available, see if adding weight has robbed him of any explosiveness.

And last but not least, Jason Kersey from The Athletic ($) recently revealed some of the poignant details about Austin Stogners’ absence from the lineup for an extended period in 2020. The tight end eventually came back for the Cotton bowl after missing four games due to complications from a leg injury. If Stogner plays on Saturday, pay attention to how well he moves in his routes and how he responds to contact when blocking.

Nickel

Kevin Jairaj-USA Sports TODAY

Kersey has also profiled defensive back Jeremiah Criddell ($) this week, who takes a look at the presumed favorite to win the competition on nickel. That supposed part still leaves a lot of ambiguity about a mystery-shrouded position since Brendan Radley-Hiles and Tre Norwood moved on.

Aside from Criddell, which players even get snaps on nickel? We can start there. Candidates from the safe bucket include Tennessee transfer Key Lawrence, real-life freshman Billy Bowman, and veteran Justin Broiles. If nominal cornerbacks like Jaden Davis and Joshua Eaton see any action at nickel, perhaps that sign defensive coordinator Alex Grinch hasn’t completely deviated from the idea of ​​using a cover-oriented player out there.

And while we’re on the topic, keep an eye out to see if Grinch brings out specific workforce groups in obvious situations.