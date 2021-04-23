‘We put our hearts on the court’: Tennis falls short at Big 12 Championship





The Kansas State tennis team traveled to Waco, Texas this week to compete in the Big 12 Championship. The Wildcats with No. 8 (7-11, 2-7 Big 12) faced in-state rivals No. 9 seed Kansas (7-12, 1-8 Big 12) in the first round to determine who would play against No. 1 Texas on Friday. The day started with doubles. Head coach Jordan Smith paired sophomore Karin-Marion Job with senior Lilla Barzo on track one, while sophomore Ioana Gheorghita and junior Maria Linares played together on track two. The last combination for K-State was senior Margot Decker and junior Anna Turco playing on court three. K-State thrived on lanes one and two, with both teams winning their games 6-2. These wins gave the Wildcats an early lead and a tremendous amount of momentum towards singles. “I am really happy that we won the doubles,” Barzo told K-State Athletics. KU balanced the match in singles early on. Freshman Manami Ukita was promoted to third after most of the season in sixth place, but she struggled against the Jayhawks’ Carmen Roxana Manu in a 6-0, 6-4 loss. The rest of the day was a back and forth brawl between the two teams. The remaining five games went to five sets, and both teams fought with everything they had. K-State regained control of court five. After a strong first set, Barzo struggled in the second, but managed to stay strong and won 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 against Tiffany Lagarde. “It’s hard to explain,” Barzo told K-State Athletics. “I think everyone was fighting so hard in their third sets. I am very happy that I won my competition. But at the same time, I am sad because we hoped to win. We have to think about the team, not individually. “ Linares and KU’s Sonia Smagina split sets in which they all dominated. Smagina came out on top with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory to tie the score at 2-2. KU found its first lead of the day on court four after Gheorghita struggled to clear the Jayhawks’ Vasiliki Karvouni. Karvouni won the match 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Turco played a pivotal role in the matchup as she took a runway six win over Julia Deming. The 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win tied the game to 3-3, leaving the decision in first place. Judge one saw the battle between K-State’s stalwart in Job and the ITA’s No. 73 ranked player, KU’s Malkia Ngounoue. Each set was a battle between the leaders of both teams. Ngounoue claimed the first set 7-6, but Job hit back with a 7-5 win in set two. In the deciding set, Ngounoue took an early 3-0 lead but Job fought back to bring the set to 5-5. The last two games brought down Ngounoue and she claimed victory for KU in a 7-6, 5-7, 7-5 victory. “I think we did well,” Barzo told K-State Athletics, who played for K-State in her last game. “I think we fought all season. In the end, it was not the result we wanted. We put our hearts on the field. Nobody complained. I know this will be better for us in the future. I like K-State. I don’t regret anything. “ The team finished with a 7-12 record and a 2-7 record in Big 12 Conference play.

