Luke McGee is Rockland Player of Year; all-county team

It should come as no big surprise to those who know Luke McGee that during much of his journey to ice hockey games and training he plays on a podcast called Spittin Chiclets.

For the uninitiated, spittin chiclets is hockey slang for losing teeth on the ice via puck, stick, or even the occasional elbow.

McGee is fluent in hockey.

He is also 100% committed to the game.

While most of his friends head to college campuses at the end of the summer, McGee will make a detour to another institute of higher education. All the way in southern New Jersey, dressed in the jersey of the New Jersey 87s, a junior team in the Eastern Hockey League that has been a pipeline for collegiate teams.

McGee exits Section 1 hockey with 105 points and as The Journal News / lohud Rockland Ice Hockey Player of the Year.

The latter is saying a lot, especially as his Pearl River team only played six games and sat on the bench for the playoffs after a player they encountered recently was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Still, a season that began with the Pirates desperate on the team bus, McGee noted, after learning that their opponent had just canceled their game for enter quarantine, was hardly a failure for McGee and his team.

Pearl River finished 5-1. And in his six games, McGee had 22 points on eight goals and 14 assists.

Pearl River coach Billy Collins, who isn’t one to overdo things after 25 years of coaching, calls some of those helpers “ highlight-reel assists, ” noting that McGee had a knack for finding targets on the back door, his passes went through a maze of players.

Collins knows he is lucky enough to have McGee on his team.

McGee moved from the Pearl River School District to Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey for his freshman year. He played junior varsity there, but returned for his sophomore year after missing old school and friends.

Downshifting was both the hardest and best decision he ever made, said McGee, who became a first-liner in his first year with the Pirates.

But it wasn’t until recent seas for the attacker to begin transforming the Pearl River program.

Not only did he produce despite other coaches putting their best defender on the ice when he was, but McGee also boosted his teammates’ play, Collins said.

His instincts and hockey IQ are very high, Collins said. It’s such a read-and-respond sport. He can be both a strategist and a bus on the ice at the same time. You could see other players learn just by watching him.

And with Pearl River playing at a higher level through his presence, McGee also changed the way the team is viewed inside and outside Pearl River, Collins said.

He helped put us in a place where we weren’t three or four years ago as a strong, competitive hockey team, able to compete with everyone in the section, Collins said, pointing to powerhouses like Suffern, Pelham and Mamaroneck.

That has fueled enthusiasm for the program and means that prospective elite players may stay at home rather than move on to the prep school teams.

And the fact that McGee is going to play juniors further plants that seed, Collins said.

McGees’ success shouldn’t come as a complete surprise. He describes himself as being born into a hockey family.

Although he is the only one of the three siblings to play hockey and his mother, Karen, was a footballer for the College of Mount St. Vincent, multiple McGee cousins ​​and uncles have played the game and his father, Timothy, didn’t just play for Mountains. Catholic and Iona College as well as professional in Europe.

McGee, who plays high-level club hockey for the New Jersey Devils Youth Triple A 18U team, points to his dad as his role model on and off the ice and says, He was a great hockey player and he’s a great person. He is the person I want to be. He is a very outgoing person and he takes care of everyone. He always takes care of everyone.

And his father did not hesitate to introduce the game to Luketo.

McGee, who played baseball and lacrosse and is going to play golf with friends this spring, describes hockey as 100% my whole life.

Part of the appeal has been the hockey community, which McGee describes as full of great people, some of the best people I’ve met in my life.

It was pretty cool, he said, when all of his teammates took to the ice to pat him on the back and congratulate him on hitting his 100th career point with an assist. That was against Nyack / Tappan Zee and came on an assist tosophomore Tommy Cortelli, a talented kid who McGee played with for three years who he considers a big part of his success, a sentiment he basically expressed throughout his life. team and its coaches.

Collins expects McGeess success to only grow after high school.

I think the world belongs to him, Collins said. His leadership and skills and intelligence are all things that make him a special player.

In two or three years, at least D-III (teams) will be looking at him, if not higher (DI teams). He’s got a lot of benefits, Collins said, predicting that the 6-1,160-pound wiry McGee will likely add 20 to 30 pounds of muscle mass.

I don’t see anything stopping him. (Play in college will) happen as long as his desire to do so is there.

McGee indicated he wants to, although it might be difficult to get to the pros from there, as his father said.

But whatever the future holds, he is happy that his immediate future will at least be on the ice.

It’s been my life, ”he said of hockey,“ and I’m really excited to have a better chance of playing it. Incredibly excited to play the game I love.

Coach of the year

Rob Schelling, Suffern: At home in COVID quarantine, Schelling watched nervously from a distance, while Clarkstown netminder Michael Callanan stopped 48 shots to nearly steal the Rockland championship from his squad. But Suffern, the area’s best ice hockey team, wanted to finish the shortened season 8-0. Year after year, even in a year with so much uncertainty and turmoil, Schelling has his team ready to play at the highest level.

The rest of the first team

V Ben Burns, Suffern:The junior will be the favorite next season to be a finalist for the top prize. This season, he had 14 goals and 13 assists, including two season-saving goals at Sufferns with a 3-2 win over Clarkstown to secure the championship in Rockland County.

V Ryan Schelling, Suffern:A player whose hockey future is likely to be long and at a very high level, Schelling, a junior, missed the last two games of his squad while in COVID quarantine, but still had seven goals and 21 assists. He collected those numbers in just six games.

D Wyatt Levy, Suffern:Suffern puts many more shots on the net than it allows. One reason, of course, is the depth and talented forward lines. But another is the Levy-Marina tandem. The two talented defenders not only limit opponents’ chances with their good speed, excellent anticipation and the ability to win one-on-one battles, but both also contribute offensively. Levy, a junior, had 14 points in seven games.

D Patrick Marina, Suffern:The other half of Sufferns closed the defensive pair, Marina, who are also a junior, 14 assists in eight games.

G. Aidan OConnor, Pearl River: A three-and-a-half year starter for the Pirates, the senior defeated two very talented goalkeepers for the best netminder spot. He went 4-1 this season with a percentage of 91.8 points, allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Second team

FJake Leale, Sr., Suffern

V Mike Murray, Sr., Clarkstown

V Max Werfel, Sr., Suffern

D Tim Lotto, Sr., Pearl River

DC Christian OMalley, Sr., North Rockland

G Michael Callanan, Sr., Clarkstown, and Jared Packman, Sr., Suffern

Honorable Mention: Jack Cahill, Jr., F, North Rockland; Joe Caiazzo, Sr. D, Clarkstown; Ryan Carr, So., F, Nyack-Tappan Zee (TZ); Brandon Chazan, So. D, Clarkstown; Thomas Cortelli, So., F, Pearl River; Kevin Devine, So. D, North Rockland; Matt Dworkowitz, So., G, North Rockland; Andrew Fenninger, So., F, Clarkstown; Kevin Gormley, Sr., D, North Rockland; Jack Flatley, Jr., F, Suffern; Ty Levy, Fr., G., Suffern; Kevin Morina, Jr., F, North Rockland; Devin Niccol, Sr., F, Nyack-Tappan Zee (TZ); Colin Nolan, Jr., D, Suffern; TJ OSullivan, Sr., F, Pearl River; Nick Romeo, So., F, Clarkstown; Doug Sampath, Fr., D., Pearl River; Rich Spatta, Sr., F., North Rockland; Charlie Windwer, Fr., D., Suffern; Jack Woodhead, So., D, North Rockland

Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country skiing, track and field, hockey, skiing, ice hockey, girls’ lacrosse and other sporting events for The Journal News / lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and @LoHudHockey.