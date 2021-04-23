Sports
How do you watch LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders (4/24/2021): Live stream, TV schedule for MLS this weekend
The top teams of the Western Conference will face off when Los Angeles FC hosts the Seattle Sounders at the Banc of California Stadium on Saturday, April 24 (4/24/2021).
LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders is one of 13 games scheduled in Major League Soccer this weekend. Nine of those matches will be available to stream live ESPN More, while seven will be broadcast on cable TV channels such as FS1 and ESPN. Full TV show below.
LAFC beat Austin 2-0 to start the season last weekend. They start the league in 2nd place in MLSs Western Conference, behind the Seattle Sounders alone.
The Sounders beat Minnesota 4-0 to start the season. It was a win made even more impressive by the absence of top attacking and defensive players Nicolas Lodeiro and Yeimar Gomz Andrade.
What is the Major League Soccer TV show for this week?
All times ET.
Friday, April 23
- Kansas City vs. Orlando, 7:40 PM on FS1, FOX Deportes. Stream on fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV, YouTubeTV
Saturday, April 24
- New York City vs. Cincinnati, 1:00 PM ESPN +
- Nashville vs. Montral, 2 p.m. on MyTV30 (Nashville market). Stream on ESPN +
- Toronto vs. Vancouver, 3:00 PM ESPN +
- San Jose vs. Dallas, 3:30 pm on Univision, TUDN. Stream on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Twitter, YouTubeTV
- LAFC vs. Seattle, 6:00 pm on ESPN, ESPN Deportes. Stream on Stream on fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV, YouTubeTV
- Atlanta vs. Chicago, 8:00 PM ESPN +
- Minnesota vs. Salt Lake, 8:00 PM ESPN +
- New England vs. DC, 8:00 PM ESPN +
- Philadelphia vs. Miami, 8:00 PM on PHL17 (Philadelphia Market). Stream on ESPN +
- Colorado vs. Austin, 9:00 PM ESPN +
- Portland vs. Houston, 10:30 pm ESPN +
Sunday, April 25
- LA vs. New York 5:30 pm on FS1, FOX Deportes. Stream on fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV, YouTubeTV
Where can I stream MLS live for free?
ESPN +is the best place to stream most MLS games, but if you’d like to watch a lot of Major League Soccer,ESPN +does not offer a free trial.
However, games that air on FS1 and ESPN can be streamed livefuboTV(FREE TRIAL),Hulu + Live TV(FREE TRIAL) andYouTube TV(FREE TRIAL). In addition, games can be streamed on TUDNfuboTV. These services are available atAmazon Fire,AppleandAndroiddevices,Apple TV,Chromecast,Yearand more devices.
ESPN Plus is a streaming serviceavailable from ESPN for $ 5.99 per month (you can cancel anytime, so if you want to sign up on Friday and then cancel on Sunday, you will only be charged for one month). ESPN Plus gives you access to a huge selection of live games from professional and high sports.
Cable packages such as Spectrum, Verizon and DirecTV don’t give you access to ESPN Plus, so if you want to watch games on the service you’ll have to pay $ 5.99 or find a bar that has the game on it. (Conversely, ESPN Plus does not give you access to ESPN, ESPN2 and other ESPN channels).
ESPN +can be accessed through the ESPN app on most devices, includingAmazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Year, Xbox One, and more.
What does ESPN Plus include?
ESPN Moreis an over-the-top streaming service for the sports fan who likes to watch many live sports such as college football and basketball, international basketball, international and Major League Soccer and MLB. It also has its own original TV shows. Your subscription also gives you access to the exclusive articles and content on ESPN Insider on the ESPN website.
$ 5.99 per month or $ 59.99 per year. The subscription does not include access to certainpay per view events, such as UFC 260: Usman vs. Masvidal 2. Those events cost extra, but are still exclusive to theESPN +maintenance.
If you want to save on a lot of streaming content, you canDisney Plus bundleincludes subscriptions to Hulu ($ 5.99), ESPN Plus ($ 5.99) and Disney Plus ($ 7.99) for just $ 13.99 / month. You get virtually one of the services for free when you usesubscribe to all three.
