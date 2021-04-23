HS Sports Roundup: Liverpool Football Excludes Baldwinsville, 7-0 (Photos)





A quick second quarter touchdown from Malachi Upshur was all the Liverpool football team needed on Thursday night in a 7-0 win on a visit to Baldwinsville. Upshur ran 157 rushing yards on 26 carriers to lead in what was mostly a game defined by offensive combat for both squads. Jeremy Valerio also had a solid night on the ground in the win, amassing 83 rush yards out of 12 carries for the Warriors. With the win, Liverpool closed the season 4-1. The bees close their spring at 1-2. New Hartford 44, Oneida 6 The Spartans ran past Oneida at home behind three hasty touchdowns from Vincent Fanelli. The elder put New Hartford 6-0 with a touchdown run in the first quarter and scored his other two in the fourth. Mathew Knoth closed the opening frame with an interception return of 35 yards to bring the score to 12-0 before Tyler Potocki and Alex Collver hit scores of 21 and 17 yards, respectively, to make it 25-0 at half time. Neither team found the end zone in the third, but aside from Fanellis rushing second and third scores in the fourth, Collver also added an 18-yard dash to paydirt. Oneidas Dylan McClelland threw a touchdown pass in the fourth to end the score. With the win, the Spartans close the season at 4-1. Girls volleyball Mount Markham 3, Owen D. Young 0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-21) The Mustangs ran their unbeaten streak to start the season with six games, wiping the Devils aside. In the win, Marleigh Case had six team assists and Chloe tied Poland ahead of the team leader in aces with five. Jordan Treen led Mount Markham in digs with nine, Trinity Bailey led the team in kills with eight, and Lauren Jones had three kills, three aces and a team-best two blocks. Bishop Ludden 3, Syracuse Academy of Science 1 (25-13, 25-27, 25-10, 25-7) The Gaelic Knights finished their season on a high note, netting the Atoms in four sets to end their spring at 7-5. Kate Ruddy had a monster performance for Bishop Ludden, leading all players in both assists and aces with 14 and 10 respectively, while coming in with six kills. Jasmine Cuffee had a match-high 15 kills in the win, while teammate Sarah Fink had five assists and four aces with a match-best four digs. In the loss, the SAS stat leaders included Illaqah Brown, who led the team in kills with three and Jamirah Tookes-Muhammad with a team-high five aces draw, and Nevaeh Murray, who had two assists.

