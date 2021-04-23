Tennis fans are raving about Rafa Nadal’s ‘wizardry’

Rafa Nadal’s outrageous sliding full length forehand winner was the highlight of his win against Kei Nishikori. Photo: Tennis TV

A moment of Rafael Nadal’s genius has left tennis fans stunned during the Spaniard’s second-round victory at the Barcelona Open.

The ‘King of Clay’ had to travel the distance for the second consecutive day in Barcelona, ​​before defeating Japan’s Kei Nishikori to make it to the last eight of the tournament in his home country.

The 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 win over 2014 and 2015 champion Nishikori means the world’s No. 3 remains on track for a stunning 12th Barcelona title.

Nadal – who will then face Britain’s Cameron Norrie for a place in the semi-finals – suffered a surprise quarter-final out at the Monte Carlo Masters last week.

He also needed three sets to beat Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka, ranked at 111, in his opening match in Barcelona earlier this week.

While Nadal once again looked some way from his all-conquering best on his favorite clay court, the 20-time grand slam champion showed flashes of sheer brilliance.

There was perhaps no better example of what Nadal is capable of than an overwhelming run against Nishikori in the first set, when the Spaniard was ahead 3-0 and 30-30.

As one commenter explained, the Japanese star appeared to have won the point on two separate occasions, but Nadal somehow managed to stay alive in the rally.

The 34-year-old eventually claimed the point thanks to a miraculous sliding forehand winner that left viewers looking for superlatives.

“You must be kidding me,” one commenter exclaimed as Nadal’s forehand pass left Nishikori dumbfounded.

“Nishikori actually won the point twice, but lost it anyway,” added the caller in disbelief.

The remarkable bit of “wizardry” left fans in awe on social media.

Former world number four Nishikori, now 39 in the rankings, regretted converting just two of the 13 breakpoints that had been taken against the man who also beat him in the 2016 Barcelona final.

“I think I played much better than yesterday, which is very important to me,” said Nadal on the court after his 12th victory in 14 meetings with Nishikori.

“The positive energy level was higher, so I am very satisfied.”

World number 58 Norrie made progress when Belgian eighth seed David Goffin stopped with a right leg injury in the second set.

Nadal defeated Norrie in their only previous straight-set encounter in the third round of the Australian Open in February.

Rafael Nadal was pumped after a tough second round match against Kei Nishikori in Barcelona. Photo: Getty

Greek star topples Aussie

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, the champion at Monte Carlo, went to the last eight with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Australian 14th seed Alex de Minaur.

After his victory in the seventh consecutive game earned him a quarter-final match, Tsitsipas accepted that he had really been given a test and paid warm tribute to the 22-year-old Sydneysider’s fighting spirit.

“Alex competed for every ball, ran left, right, got every ball back, played close to the line, so it was absolutely difficult,” said the 22-year-old, who has won his last 13 sets in competitive action. .

“Alex is a good competitor, always putting down his best game. Running and retrieving an extra ball is actually his greatest strength and it always makes him very difficult to play against.”

“But I have found ways to continue and qualify for the next round, which was important to me.”

Tsitsipas then faces eleventh seed Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime who beat fellow countryman Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-3.

“I was satisfied with my level today,” said Auger-Aliassime.

“It’s never easy to play against him and it’s great to have won in straight sets. The next game will not be easy, a tough challenge.”

Russian third seed Andrey Rublev, the number two of Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo, claimed a 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4 victory over Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas in two and a half hours.

Rublev, who had 26 wins on the tour in 2021, shot 35 winners along the Spanish clay court.

He has an intriguing quarter-final against red-hot Italian teen and 11th seed Jannik Sinner who beat fifth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (11/9), 6-2.

It was Sinner’s third victory over the experienced Spaniard this year.

with AFP

