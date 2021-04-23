Sports
Tennis fans are raving about Rafa Nadal’s ‘wizardry’
A moment of Rafael Nadal’s genius has left tennis fans stunned during the Spaniard’s second-round victory at the Barcelona Open.
The ‘King of Clay’ had to travel the distance for the second consecutive day in Barcelona, before defeating Japan’s Kei Nishikori to make it to the last eight of the tournament in his home country.
‘CLASS ACT’: Ash Barty’s brilliant response to a divisive issue
‘I AM CURED’: The shocking ‘return’ of Tennis Great after a backflip in retirement
WOW: Roger and Mirka Federer’s brutal setback in the $ 92 million relocation plan
The 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 win over 2014 and 2015 champion Nishikori means the world’s No. 3 remains on track for a stunning 12th Barcelona title.
Nadal – who will then face Britain’s Cameron Norrie for a place in the semi-finals – suffered a surprise quarter-final out at the Monte Carlo Masters last week.
He also needed three sets to beat Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka, ranked at 111, in his opening match in Barcelona earlier this week.
While Nadal once again looked some way from his all-conquering best on his favorite clay court, the 20-time grand slam champion showed flashes of sheer brilliance.
There was perhaps no better example of what Nadal is capable of than an overwhelming run against Nishikori in the first set, when the Spaniard was ahead 3-0 and 30-30.
As one commenter explained, the Japanese star appeared to have won the point on two separate occasions, but Nadal somehow managed to stay alive in the rally.
The 34-year-old eventually claimed the point thanks to a miraculous sliding forehand winner that left viewers looking for superlatives.
“You must be kidding me,” one commenter exclaimed as Nadal’s forehand pass left Nishikori dumbfounded.
“Nishikori actually won the point twice, but lost it anyway,” added the caller in disbelief.
The remarkable bit of “wizardry” left fans in awe on social media.
Former world number four Nishikori, now 39 in the rankings, regretted converting just two of the 13 breakpoints that had been taken against the man who also beat him in the 2016 Barcelona final.
“I think I played much better than yesterday, which is very important to me,” said Nadal on the court after his 12th victory in 14 meetings with Nishikori.
“The positive energy level was higher, so I am very satisfied.”
World number 58 Norrie made progress when Belgian eighth seed David Goffin stopped with a right leg injury in the second set.
Nadal defeated Norrie in their only previous straight-set encounter in the third round of the Australian Open in February.
Greek star topples Aussie
Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, the champion at Monte Carlo, went to the last eight with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Australian 14th seed Alex de Minaur.
After his victory in the seventh consecutive game earned him a quarter-final match, Tsitsipas accepted that he had really been given a test and paid warm tribute to the 22-year-old Sydneysider’s fighting spirit.
“Alex competed for every ball, ran left, right, got every ball back, played close to the line, so it was absolutely difficult,” said the 22-year-old, who has won his last 13 sets in competitive action. .
“Alex is a good competitor, always putting down his best game. Running and retrieving an extra ball is actually his greatest strength and it always makes him very difficult to play against.”
“But I have found ways to continue and qualify for the next round, which was important to me.”
Tsitsipas then faces eleventh seed Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime who beat fellow countryman Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-3.
“I was satisfied with my level today,” said Auger-Aliassime.
“It’s never easy to play against him and it’s great to have won in straight sets. The next game will not be easy, a tough challenge.”
Russian third seed Andrey Rublev, the number two of Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo, claimed a 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4 victory over Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas in two and a half hours.
Rublev, who had 26 wins on the tour in 2021, shot 35 winners along the Spanish clay court.
He has an intriguing quarter-final against red-hot Italian teen and 11th seed Jannik Sinner who beat fifth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (11/9), 6-2.
It was Sinner’s third victory over the experienced Spaniard this year.
with AFP
Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that explores the often brutal mental toil that elite athletes go through in pursuit of greatness:
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]