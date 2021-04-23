If Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley is there for Saints in the NFL draft, can they afford to succeed? | Saints

The past few months must have been quite a rollercoaster for former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley.

When the NFL started to turn its attention to design, many pinned Farley as the first or second corner of the board, possibly as high as a top-10 pick. After that, he did not participate in his pro day, an important event for him, after opting out of the 2020 season because he needed back surgery, and there were questions about whether he would be ready for 2021.

Farleys stock began to slip into the eyes of those whose job it is to analyze design and outlook. Suddenly, Farley was seen as a prospect of a late first, early second round.

Subsequently, Farley’s preliminary medical evaluation at Indianapolis reportedly showed that he should be willing to participate in a training camp, and Farley seems to be another prospect on the rise.

When he is healthy he has the potential to become one of the best defensive players of this dam.

Meet the Virginia Tech prospect here.

Measurable values

The numbers are from Farley’s pro day. Due to his injury, he was not working

Height: 6-2

Weight: 197

40 yard dash: DNP

Vertical jump: DNP

Drill with three cones: DNP

Bench press: DNP

What does he bring to the table?

He’s a big, physical corner who excels at press coverage, plays with swagger and has a nose for football. In that respect, Farley is a lot like a younger Marshon Lattimore.

Farley signed with Virginia Tech as a quarterback expecting to play some in the offensive skill positions. But he sustained an injury during his freshman season and when he finally made his debut with the Hokies, he switched sides.

The 2018 season marked the first time in Farleys’ life that he played corner, and he cleared himself well: he intercepted two passes in his very first game on the corner, and ended his red-shirt freshman season with nine pass-break-ups in 12 starts.

Farley left in 2019, bringing the All-ACC first team into the corner after giving four passes and breaking 16.According to Pro Football Focus, opposing quarterbacks scored 26.8 when they targeted Farley in 2019 (a fact that they are colorfully illustrated by saying that passers-by literally would have had a better rating by sticking the ball in the sand at every game)

Farley was one of the first players to opt out of the 2020 college season (he did this last July). His mother died of breast cancer in 2017, and when he announced that he was planning to sit out the 2020 season, Farley said I can’t afford to lose another parent or loved one.

Why he fits in New Orleans

It’s kind of fun to imagine the Saints countering the dangerous receiver corps in the NFC South with a few in-your-face man cover corners like Farley and Marshon Lattimore.

Farley is one of those rare big-body turns that moves like smaller players. NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah had this to say about Farley in a conference call with reporters earlier this week: If you’re medically comfortable, he was like my fifth or sixth (ranked) player in the draft. He’s a freak show. I was close to (triple NFL Pro Bowl corner) Chris McAlister. That’s who he reminded me of, so he’s a great, great time talent.

Once the ball is in the air, Farleys history as an offensive skill player becomes quite clear, he finds the ball and looks like a receiver as he goes up to compete for it.

There’s not much to dislike about Farleys ‘game, especially as it could potentially fit within the Saints’ defensive framework.

Why it doesn’t fit

The only questions the Saints should answer about him are related to his injury history and his opt-out.

Are the Saints (or, for that matter, other NFL teams) comfortable with a player who ripped an ACL in 2017 and had lagging issues that resulted in surgery in March? Farley has been adamant about getting ready for training camp, the independent medical evaluation reportedly said the same. Will NFL teams trust that word if it doesn’t come from their own doctors?

If you sign out, it can also get blurry. Farley only played in 24 games as a college footballer, the last being November 23, 2019. The team that selects him in the draft next week will take a player who hasn’t played a game for over 500 days.

Farley doesn’t seem too concerned.

I accepted my design invitation so I’m in Cleveland, Farley said on his pro day. When a team wants the best angle in the design, they come and find me.

Fun fact

Farley was once a dynamic high school quarterback. He set up video game numbers in his senior season at Maiden High School in North Carolina, threw for 1,771 yards, rushed for 2,574 yards, and scored 58 touchdowns (37 rushes, 21 passes) the third-highest total for one season in the preparation for North Carolina history.

Quotable

When asked on his pro day what kind of schedule he would like to play at the NFL level, Farley replied this: I would like a coach to come up to me and say, ‘Get the best wide receiver on this team this week get out. If he goes for 150 yards, it’s up to you. I would love that.

