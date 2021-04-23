College football is faced with the sheer force of its brutality

Anyone dealing with football doesn’t need research to tell them that most of the injuries, including concussions, that occur when playing the sport in practice and during camps are pre-season.

Alabama had an A-Day scrimmage with a significantly reduced depth map, according to coach Nick Saban. In all fairness, that’s probably a sign of a good spring after a national championship. College football is brutal physically, but actually much safer overall than the sport’s lower levels. Millions and millions of dollars are spent recruiting players for a campus, and the success of a coach who pays millions and millions depends on his ability to keep people healthy.

Not the case in high school.

Even junior high school teams have a history of practicing full-contact kickoffs, complete with blind-sided blocks in the open field. I know from personal experience as a father that children sometimes run away from these practices with an invisible trauma. One of my boys had a concussion so severe he could never play the sport again, and he suffered from the effects of other concussions during his development. So, know that when I write about concussion in football, it comes from a place of intimate understanding and harsh wisdom tempered by tragedy.

That’s the sum of the brutality of football, but now the NCAA has numbers on a page to help explain the effects of football on the human brain. It’s not good, but knowing this science can hopefully enable a brighter future of football at the college, high school, and youth levels. Based on the results of a new five-year study, NCAA policymakers for football, according to one recent report from Sports Illustrated, propose drastic changes to the pre-season fall camps.

This is good news not only for players, but also for the development and health of the game they love.

The number of preseason drills in full pads can be reduced from 21 to eight, and full-contact preseason scrimmages from three and a half to two. It’s all to reduce the number of concussions in football. In other words, they are inevitable. In addition to these measures to reduce the likelihood of brain trauma, the NCAA’s Football Oversight Committee reportedly plans to suggest that individual collision drills be banned from the sport of football all together.

In other words, no more exercises in Oklahoma in all their different forms. This is when players line up one against one, or two against one, or some other combination and collide with each other at high speed. A younger me might scoff at soccer practice without the bravado of Oklahoma practice, but the younger me also had to be told to brush his teeth and take a shower. The truth is, good coaches have long ago phased out exercises in Oklahoma, or modified them to reduce injuries.

This is why. According to the comprehensive five-year study funded by the NCAA and the Department of Defense, 72 percent of concussions during a season occurred during training, and 48.5 percent of all concussions occurred during preseason camp, despite the preseason only 20.8% of the football season.

These are convincing figures, but not surprising when we consider the intensity of the exercises in the month of August. When Rashaan Evans, the All-SEC linebacker for the University of Alabama and two-time national champion, said training with Alabama teammates was like starving lions fighting for bits of meat, he didn’t mean the time of the pride was together on the field. to attach. exercises for holistic wellness and intellectual stimulation.

Those closest to starvation will do anything for food.

Depth charts are rounded up during fall camp, and the best way to go up the ladder is to be more ruthless than the next. Thinking of an offensive lineman or linebacker who might suspect they’ve had a concussion, but aren’t really 100 percent sure and can definitely fake it to make sure it informs a trainer that they’re feeling a bit foggy? The answer is no.

At Alabama, that could be the difference between never playing and being a starter just based on the ridiculous amount of depth on the roster. For whatever reason, lose your shot and that’s it. Happens every year. At Auburn, no player can be expected to report a possible concussion to a new coach who is implementing his team culture this year. It’s a sport based on toughness. It is not a sport based on cautious safety decisions.

Allowing a player to be chosen is only lawyer-approved negligence. Ultimately, it’s up to the player to protect themselves, and that shouldn’t happen because the stakes are too high and they won’t do it. These are the reasons why the number of collisions should be drastically reduced in football practice, and especially in the fall camp. It has little or nothing to do with coaches.

The game of football is inevitably a health risk, and the sport, whether the people of the South realize it or not, is showing a nationwide trend at the youth and high school levels, even as television money is always rising, rising, and continuing. the nose in the brain and blood stream of American culture.

This latest study, published by the peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Neurology, comes after a 2019 study of brain activity by Carnegie Mellon who stated in the summary: New research indicates that concussions are not the only cause of brain damage in contact sports. A study of college footballers found that typical hits taken from just one season of play cause structural changes in the brain.

Something had to be done. The Football Oversight Committee’s final suggestions will be presented to the NCAA Division I Council on May 19. New rules to make football safer will not be rejected.

Football is an exhibition of celebrated violence, and usually the team that can channel its collective talent and abilities into the best version of organized brutality wins. Not saying this is a bad thing is necessarily, but recognizing why this sport we all crave is so appealing to our more animalistic desires.

The fewer unnecessary collisions, the better.

Joseph Goodman is a columnist for the Alabama Media Group. Hes on Twitter @JoeGoodmanJr.

