Five important questions around the hunt for the most male majors | TENNIS.com

With the familiar slate of European clay court events underway, tennis seems to be returning to normal after a year when the continent’s red battlefields were devoid of ball marks and the long wounds left by players slipping into their shots. Wimbledon is also making plans to recover after the store closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Also Resumed: The Great GOAT Race, with the titanic trio Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federervying to round out their careers with the most Grand Slam singles titles. Federer and Nadal are stuck with 20 each; Djokovic has 18.

For most experts, the GOAT debate is just a pleasant bar stool avocation. Paul Annacone, the Tennis Channel analyst and former coach of Federer, summed up the position when he told me: I don’t like the [GOAT] argument, there are just too many variables. It really just comes down to opinion.

The men in this breed are also not consumed by the desire to be hailed as the GOAT. At the same time, all three would like to end with the most important titles. With that in mind, let’s take a look at five key questions surrounding this hunt:

1. Can Federer build on his count?

The challenge for the global superstar is daunting, but, as ESPN analyst Brad Gilbert said in an interview, Federer has always been incredible when it comes to off-season training. He has put himself in a position to win over and over again. And it’s not like he lost to guys from the 50s or 60s before leaving the game.

But the inescapable fact is that Federer, whose ranking has dropped to No. 8, will be 40 ahead of the US Open. He hasn’t won a major since the 2018 Australian Open, and he hasn’t made it to the finals of the US Opena tournament that he has won five consecutive times in his career since 2015. Plus, Federer is just now coming out of an injury-caused pandemic. hiatus, in which he played only two games in the past year (a test drive to test his knee and fitness in March in Doha). Since 2020, he has only played eight games on tour.

Roger is running out of a job, Luke Jensen, now a television analyst and WTT coach, told me. It would be great for the game if he got another one, but there are so many good young guys out there now. And they are no longer afraid of him. They’re like, bring it on.

Federer will play one clay tune-up tournament, in Geneva, for Roland Garros. Then he switched to grass as usual in Halle. But make no mistake, as much as Federer loves the atmosphere and challenge at Roland Garros, his maneuvers are all about Wimbledon.

If he can get six, seven games in it [before Wimbledon], that is amazing. said Annacone, who would name a healthy Federer as the number 2 favorite (behind Djokovic) at the All England Club. Roger doesn’t have to win anything to take a shot to Wimbledon. Don’t dents lose his psyche. If he gets into some competitions and is healthy for grass, he will be ecstatic.

Federers’ chances of adding to his big catch are quickly diminished by his age, the toll of injuries and the challenge of various surfaces, but it would be unwise to calculate him. An eight-time Wimbledon champion, he has juju on lawns few others own.

Patrick McEnroe, a coach and ESPN analyst, told me: On hard court, there are a good number of guys who can upset him; while he’s on the grass, especially at Wimbledon, there aren’t that many men who have the tools to beat him.

2. Should Nadal win anywhere other than Paris?

Nadal is in an impressive position to take the lead in the race at the next major due to his extraordinary Roland Garros record: 100-2, with 13 titles. Annacone, reluctant to make hasty statements, predicted only half a joke that Rafa will win Roland Garros four or five times and then four or five more times after he retires.

Most analysts believe that Nadal, currently No. 3, could very well sink two or three French Open titles, which could be enough to get out of the reach of his rivals. But all good things come to an end, and Nadal himself is not dumb enough to put all his eggs in the Roland Garros basket.

There’s an excellent reason that Nadal will be the priceless favorite in Paris, no matter what happens in the run-up games: all the way back to 2005, Nadal has never lost a best-of-five-set final on clay (at the beginning of Rafa’s career, best-of-five-set finals were more common). He is also 125-2 in best-of-five-set matches on clay (loss to Djokovic and, famously in 2009, Robin Soderling).

The longer it goes on clay, the better he gets and the more devastating he is, McEnroe said. The other TWO [Federer and Djokovic] will beat you up, but not in the same way that Rafa punishes you physically on clay.

In the event that Nadal doesn’t secure his 14th French Open title, he still has a good shot at both Wimbledon and the US Open. He hit a rough patch in SW19 after winning two titles, but he was a semi-finalist in the last two editions, losing a heartthrob over time (10-8 in the fifth set) to Djokovic in 2018 and a four-setter from Federer in 2019..

Four-time US Open champion Nadal thrives in New York’s environmental conditions (he has chosen not to defend his title there in 2020 due to the pandemic). Daytime matches in the heat and humidity add to the value of Nadal’s physicality and, as McEnroe said, the ball in New York, on those courts and in that heat, tends to really pounce. So Nadal’s topspin is really effective.

However, the French Open is still Nadal’s ace in the hole.

Remember how many people said not to bet on Tom Brady in the Super Bowl against the [Kansas City] Chiefs? Jensen said. Same with Rafa. I have to see him lose at Roland Garros before I put someone as a favorite over him.

3. Will Distractions Derail Djokovic?

Djokovic, the best player for a record 316 weeks, has never embraced the monk-like approach of rewriting the history books. He has sought attention rather than dodging, unafraid of causing controversy. The passionate Serbian has a knack for sticking his neck out, making his voice heard, getting involved in activities and problems that would disrupt much less experienced players’ focus.

I always thought you want simplicity in a perfect world, said Annacone, who guided Federer through some of his best years. But it really depends on your personality. Novak thrives on irreverence, and a little bit of fighting. The complication is that he too wants to be loved, just like Rafa and Roger.

Jensen, who believes that Djokovic has always lived in some sort of chaos, thinks the world’s No. 1 feeds on the drama that some of his actions create. He cites the way Djokovic collapses in mid-2016, but comes back roaring despite his off-court, private struggles and an arm injury.

Others, including McEnroe, suggest that Djokovic gets extra energy from the myriad distractions and emotion used as rocket fuel. It hardly matters whether the emotion is positive or negative.

Djokovic has reason enough to implement his decision in the coming months. He’s behind with two titles at a stage in someone’s career where victories are getting tougher. He is preparing for his first chance to win big No. 19, including at the Serbian Open in Belgrade. That will be both a distraction and a tune-up as Djokovic will host the event in his own tennis center. Under his many commitments, will Djokovic hand over the trophy to himself should he win?

He focused on Paris, but everything revolves around him, Gilbert said, as he explores Djokovics ‘ongoing efforts to build a players’ union (in spite of the ATP Tour), his event promotions, his role in the controversies during the Australian Open about Covid protocols to players.

On top of that, Gilbert noted, Djokovic sustained an injury (torn abs) during his third round against Taylor Fritz. He won the match and then went all the way.

A lot of people thought he was done after Fritz’s game, Gilbert said. But he got through and eventually won the tournament again.

4. Will younger players intervene to interrupt or shape the race?

Monte Carlo, the first men’s red clay tournament in Europe, is widely seen as the prelude to the more prestigious Masters events in Madrid and Rome. It would be a mistake to read too much into the results. Neither Djokovic nor Nadal made it to the semi-finals and the final was fought between two of the tour’s top young players, with Stefanos Tsitsipas defeating Andrey Rublev.

An omen?

The French Open probably belongs to Nadal, and none of the young guys are very good on grass. said McEnroe. The best odds for the younger guys are pretty far away, on hard courts in New York and Australia.

In all Slams, variables formed by the best-of-five two-week set, including management of physical and emotional reserves, as well as the need to adapt to changing outdoor conditions, will be an obstacle for the younger challengers.

McEnroe said he was disappointed with the effort and intensity level of No. 2 Daniil Medvedev when he lost the Australian Open final to Djokovices this year, especially after the way Medvedev had fought Nadal in the US Open final. 2019.

He didn’t have a game plan for me to see, McEnroe added, and he never indicated that he was willing to pay the physical price needed to win, which is what you have to do with Djokovic.

Thiem, who interrupted the winning streak of the Big Threes 15-tournament Grand Slam when he won the US Open last September, swooned in its wake.

Part of that is the first major re-acclimatization, Annacone said. He’s in a new landscape and for me he hasn’t quite managed to be one of those top people.

Gilbert predicted for Monte Carlo that a breakthrough by one or more of the younger players at one of the Clay Masters seemed inevitable. Tsitsipas’ achievement is a long way from winning a major, but he confirmed that Gilberts claims he is the most versatile youngster, able to challenge both on clay and hard court.

Alexander Zverev’s service yips have become a major stumbling block in a sport that often depends on fractional differences at the highest level.

It always comes down to the smallest details, but that’s what it takes to beat these guys at big tournaments the full package, McEnroe said. Not only are the top three guys better physically, but their racket skills are better too.

Annacones’ assessment was blunt: if they’re all healthy, one of those three will win the French Open and Wimbledon.

5, who has the long-term lead?

Most experts think that Djokovic will finish with the most major titles. At 33 years old, he is one year younger than Nadal and six years younger than Federer. Both of his older peers have already had more serious, permanent injuries. For most, Djokovic is the absolute favorite in three of the four majors.

He’s just too youthful, Jensen said, he’s good on all surfaces and at some point, shouldn’t Nadal come down a bit on gravel?

McEnroe agreed.

If Djokovic can stay healthy and hungry, which it seems likely, he should be able to win one to two majors a year for the next two or three years.

If is the longest two-letter word in the English language, but Djokovic seems well positioned to surpass the two icons he has pursued throughout his career.