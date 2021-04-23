Zam Driver Turned Writer: 2 Blair Jr. Lancers become hockey champions





By Grant Egger – [email protected] The Omaha Jr. Lancers and their Blair defenders, Will Volenec and Hudson Dilworth, are national champions.

And, fittingly, the Zam Driver Turned Writer column is finally bringing some hockey content to the table. I was at the Ralston Arena Monday morning when the Jr. Lancers compete against the Capistrano Coyotes of California for the Division II USA Hockey High School National Championship.

I admit, things looked rotten for the hometown team early on.

Capistrano built a 3-0 lead during the first 17-minute period before Omaha fought back, forced extra time and won over Trey Carlson’s goal at just 2:23 in the extra session. A ‘Miracle on Ice’ style celebration followed, with flying helmets and hockey sticks.

It was a breathtaking experience for both Volenec and Dilworth, who have been skating their whole lives.

“It felt great to be able to come to the national team and win in front of a big, big home crowd,” said Volenec, a towering Creighton Prep senior. It’s just unbelievable. I just can’t believe it. “

Dilworth, a sophomore from Blair High School, echoed the sentiment.

“The atmosphere was great,” he said. “It feels great to win, coming back from 3-to-nothing.”

Omaha was not allowed to play the championship final in the main arena, but preferred it that way, facing the Coyotes on their home ice – the community sheet in the Ralston Arena with their logo under inches of frozen water. The smaller, intimate setting remained boisterous all the time with crowds filling the bleachers and wrapping around the planks from bench to bench.

The comeback of the Jr. Lancers started with Carlson’s goal at just 36 in the second period. About 15 minutes later, Timothy Johnson pulled Omaha in 3-2 before Capistrano reacted immediately, scoring just 1:04 for another break.

The Jr. Lancers were down 4-2 in the third period, but with power play time intact. Indeed, Karl Grafelman took advantage of his team, scoring just 55 seconds on a clean ice surface in the last 17 minutes – thanks to the Zamboni driver I could add.

With one goal leading, the Coyotes had their own power play in their face when Omaha’s Connor Szolek stole the puck from the California keeper’s stick and scored a short equalizer.

Volenec unleashed a few long shots on target in the final minutes of regulation, but it took the OT score to yield the national title celebration. The Jr. Lancers received medals and a gold record for their efforts.

It was a career achievement for both Blair players. Dilworth, the BHS’s 10th grader, had been working on Monday’s result for as long as he can remember.

“I think I’ve started playing since I could walk,” he said. “I’ve been skating since I was one. I’ve played hockey all my life. “

Volenec had some stops and starts at the beginning, but he finishes high school.

“My dad had me on the skates at 2am and my mom made him stop,” he said with a cracking smile. “Then I got back on my skates at 4am and I’ve been playing ever since.”

Now both Volenec and Dilworth are national champions.

“It’s a huge achievement,” said the older Blair defender. “Just speechless.” Note: Arlington sophomore Paul Spence also deserves a mention. He is a Jr. Lancers roster member, although he did not appear in Monday’s title game according to USA Hockey statistics.







