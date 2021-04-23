Would Jordan’s 1996 Bulls team beat LeBron’s 2020 Lakers title team?





MMA weekly UFC 261 fans don’t have to wear masks | Precautions covid19 On Tuesday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced two partnerships to help fans of the UFC 261 pay-per-view on Saturday with fan safety. The event sold out in minutes at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event is the first sold-out, major, full-capacity sporting event in an indoor arena in the United States since the pandemic blockades and restrictions. A capacity of more than 15,000 fans is expected. The fight promotion is partnering with CLEAR and their Health Pass to connect fans’ identities to a securely linked, confidential COVID-related health questionnaire. All cardholders must complete this questionnaire in advance. Ticket holders who choose not to use the electronic version of CLEAR will be directed to a kiosk outside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to complete a paper version of the health questionnaire. Jorge Masvidal Not Worried About Coward Kamaru Usman In UFC 261 Rematch Depending on their COVID-related health information, fans will get a red or green notification on their Health Pass app. Ticket holders who receive a red notification will not be allowed entry and are advised to seek medical attention as well as information on how to obtain a refund. Along with CLEAR, UFC is also partnering with O2 Industries to provide free face cover to the fans in attendance. Fans are offered the face cover by UFC event staff when they enter each arena. UFC encourages fans to wear face masks during the event, but masks are not required. UFC and O2 Industries are also partnering to donate more than 5,000 high-quality Tactical Respirator I (TRI) respirators to the American Red Cross for emergency use. UFC 261 offers three world title fights. In the main draw, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman takes on Jorge Masvidal in a rematch, while women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili puts her belt on the line against former defending champion Rose Namajunas. The third title fight on the fight card is about flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, opposite former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

